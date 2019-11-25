McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Continues Strategic Growth with Addition of Partner Steven A. Haskins

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) – an Inland Empire-based firm specializing in matters involving defective products causing injury and death, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, medical devices and pharmaceutical failures, nursing home and elder abuse, consumer class actions, antitrust litigation, and contingent commercial litigation – is excited to announce Partner Steven A. Haskins has joined its Ontario office to continue specializing in class actions, commercial litigation, and appeals and writs.

Over the course of his career, Haskins has been involved in groundbreaking litigation at every level. An accomplished writer, he has prepared dozens of legal briefs for cases heard by the United States Supreme Court, the California Supreme Court, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the California Court of Appeal. He has also been involved in complex litigation in trial courts across the country, including a nine-month trial in San Bernardino County Superior Court that ended in a complete victory for his clients.

Haskins's extensive legal background includes experience working on matters involving antitrust, constitutional issues, contract and business disputes, labor and employment disputes, commercial and product-liability disputes, and probate matters. Prior to joining MWA, Haskins represented entities and individuals in a multitude of industries including manufacturing, property development, health care, media and entertainment, and non-profit corporations. He previously worked alongside MWA during its representation of the State of Arizona Attorney General's office in litigation against Volkswagen regarding its emissions scandal.

"When Steve worked with our office in connection with the Volkswagen litigation, we witnessed his wide-ranging litigation experience firsthand," commented Senior Partner Richard D. McCune. "We are thrilled that he has joined our team as he shares our commitment to delivering the best results for our clients."

Haskins earned his J.D. at Brigham Young University's J. Reuben Clark Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude and joined the Order of the Coif. While in law school, he served as a judicial extern to the Honorable Paul Cassell of the United States District Court for the District of Utah and the Honorable Jill Parrish of the Utah Supreme Court. He is a long-time resident of the Inland Empire and earned his undergraduate degree at Claremont McKenna College.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: The largest consumer firm based in the Inland Empire, McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA maintains offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine, as well as its national practice with a mid-west office in Illinois and an east coast office in New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

