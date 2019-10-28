McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP Reflects on 2019 Expansions

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, (MWA) – an Inland Empire-based firm specializing in matters involving defective products causing injury and death, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, medical devices and pharmaceutical failures, nursing home and elder abuse, consumer class actions, antitrust litigation, and contingent commercial litigation – is proud to reflect on its growth thus far in 2019. Earlier this year, the firm strengthened its presence throughout the Southern California region, opening offices in Palm Desert, San Bernardino, and Orange County. It also bolstered its nursing home and elder abuse, catastrophic personal injury, and contingent commercial litigation practices with the addition of new attorneys and opening of new offices.

Partner Steven J. Weinberg joined MWA's Palm Desert office to lead its nursing home & elder abuse and medical malpractice cases, bringing with him an exceptional wealth of experience and success. Having tried over 130 cases, he has proven himself an accomplished trial lawyer. With a presence in the Coachella Valley for over 40 years, Weinberg is a long-time respected fixture within the area and the legal community throughout Southern California.

MWA's San Bernardino office and catastrophic personal injury practice is led by longtime Partner Cory Weck, who has been a leading trial lawyer in the Inland Empire since 2002. One of his most recent successes include a $16.5 million verdict for a Pomona family who was struck by a drunk driver. Accompanying Cory is recent addition Brynna Popka, who previously worked on numerous high-profile catastrophic personal injury cases, including multiple eight-figure jury verdicts.

The opening of the firm's Orange County office – located in the prestigious Boardwalk building in Irvine – coincided with the recruitment of attorney Leah M. Christensen from Big Law DLA Piper. In her role with MWA, Christensen is focusing her practice in consumer fraud class actions and complex litigation.

The expansion of the Illinois office included adding Leigh Perica, who joined MWA after serving four years as a law clerk to federal Judge David Herndon and is focused on antitrust and personal injury from the Illinois office. Conner Lemire also joined the firm and is working on antitrust cases out of the Illinois office.

Expansion of the Ontario office included adding Jessica Becerra, who represents plaintiffs primarily in mass torts.

"Our growth this year exemplifies MWA's ever-increasing commitment to our clients," commented Founding Partner Richard D. McCune. "MWA's presence throughout Southern California as well as its national practice allows us to continue to be the go-to consumer plaintiff's firm, yielding the best results possible for each and every client."

With dedication to its clients and the community, MWA, with its 20 high-caliber attorneys (with graduates from some of the finest law schools in the nation), has worked tirelessly to establish itself as the largest and most successful consumer firm in the Inland Empire through representing one client and case at a time. Not only has MWA obtained over $1 billion for its clients – it has successfully litigated over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more.

