McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP, Seeks Class Representative Owning Toyota Hybrid

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP (MWA) is investigating the following Toyota Hybrid vehicles linked to possible braking issues and defects: 2010-2015 Prius or Prius Plug-in Hybrid; 2012-2014 Camry Hybrid; and the 2013-2015 Avalon Hybrid.

A petition filed in September 2019 with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) by Roger Hogan, the owner and president of Claremont Toyota and Capistrano Toyota dealerships, identified 117 complaints about the brake systems in Toyota Hybrid vehicles since 2010, including 60 that reported crashes. In addition to the illumination of the vehicle's warning lamps, the alleged brake defect may result in increasing stopping distance, the reduction of hydraulic pressure within the vehicle's brake system, and the deactivation of brake assist and stability control.

While Toyota has initiated a warranty extension program, agreed to provide repairs free of charge, and will reimburse owners for the cost of previous repairs to the brake booster assembly, it has refused to provide these repairs unless the driver experienced one of five brake system warning indicators confirming Diagnostic Trouble Codes C1391; C1252; C1256; or C1253. Consequently, the brake components of the affected models must fail or malfunction before they can be covered by the warranty extension and replaced at Toyota's cost.

MWA Partner David C. Wright leads the firm's product liability practice and uses his extensive litigation and trial background to hold vehicle manufacturers responsible for their actions. Wright recently secured a class action settlement valued in excess of $25 million for a product liability action alleging a design defect in certain BMW engines, resulting in excessive oil consumption and premature battery failure.

"Our hope is that the result of our investigation and potential filing of a class action is that Toyota will take preemptive action to immediately replace the defective brake booster assembly and brake booster pump assembly of the affected models, rather than subjecting their customers to a potentially life-threatening game of chance," commented Wright.

Contact us if you are the owner of a 2010-2015 Prius or Prius Plug-in Hybrid; 2012-2014 Camry Hybrid; or the 2013-2015 Avalon Hybrid, and have experienced a problem with braking or are concerned your vehicle may have a brake defect.

About McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP: The largest consumer firm based in the Inland Empire, McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP has a deep history of success for its clients, including a $203 million verdict against Wells Fargo Bank, recovery of over $1 billion for its clients, and over 100 contingency cases with recovery of $1 million or more. MWA specializes in matters involving defective products causing injury and death, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death, medical devices and pharmaceutical failures, nursing home and elder abuse, consumer class actions, antitrust litigation, and contingent commercial litigation. MWA holds offices in Ontario, San Bernardino, Palm Desert, and Irvine, as well as its national practice with a mid-west office in Illinois and an east coast office in New Jersey. For over 30 years, MWA has successfully represented clients involved in general complex and commercial litigation, as well as personal injury and class action matters. Visit mccunewright.com for more information.

Contact:

Devin Texeira

dct@mccunewright.com

SOURCE McCune Wright Arevalo, LLP

Related Links

https://www.mccunewright.com

