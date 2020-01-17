MCD Long -Term Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates McDonald's Corporation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against McDonald's Corporation ("McDonald's or the "Company") (NYSE: MCD) for violations of federal securities laws.

On May 21, 2019, the ACLU announced the filing of 25 lawsuits and regulatory charges of condoning sexual harassment in the workplace and retaliating against employees.

Then on January 7, 2020, two McDonald's executives filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging systemic racial discrimination and a hostile work environment under the Company's former chief executive.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of McDonald's , you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

