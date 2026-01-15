MCDANEL ADVANCED MATERIALS AND RICHLAND GLASS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC MERGER

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. and VINELAND, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDanel Advanced Materials ("McDanel") and Richland Glass ("Richland"), both Artemis portfolio companies, today announced the completion of a strategic merger, bringing together two highly complementary material science organizations to form a stronger and more integrated provider of Advanced Ceramics, Optical Technologies, and Glass Solutions for the world's most demanding mission-critical applications.

Together, the combined company will offer customers a more expansive and technically differentiated portfolio of materials and engineered-solutions designed to perform in extreme environments. By uniting McDanel's century-long leadership in Advanced Ceramics, Rayotek's innovative Optical Technologies, and Richland's deep expertise in specialty Glass Solutions, the merger advances the creation of a total Advanced Materials Platform capable of solving complex, multi-material challenges across Aerospace, Defense, Life Science, Semiconductor, and Diversified Industrial end-markets.

Better Together: Complementary Materials, Solutions, and a Unified Vision

Independently, McDanel, Rayotek and Richland have each earned reputations for engineering rigor, reliability, and customer partnership. Together, they create a more complete Advanced Materials solutions provider. Customers gain access to a unified portfolio of advanced ceramics, optics, and engineered glass, enabling optimized material selection for applications that demand 'no-fail' performance while under extreme duress.

"This merger is about creating something meaningfully stronger than the sum of its parts," said Rudi Coetzee, Executive Chairman of McDanel. "By bringing Richland into the McDanel platform, we can meet the needs of current and future customers with greater depth, speed, and confidence."

Jack Carson, Founder of Richland Glass, added, "We share a common culture built around quality, engineering excellence, and long-term customer relationships. Together, we expand the technology, talent, and capabilities that directly benefit the customers and markets we serve."

Continuity and Commitment

Both companies will continue to operate with the same teams, facilities, and customer focus that have defined their success to date. Existing customer relationships, programs, and commitments remain unchanged, with the added benefit of expanded technical resources and capabilities.

About McDanel Advanced Materials

McDanel Advanced Materials is a manufacturer of high-performance technical ceramics and optical technologies for mission-critical applications across Aerospace, Defense, Life Science, Semiconductor, and Diversified Industrial markets. With more than a century of materials expertise, McDanel specializes in high-purity alumina, mullite, zirconia, glass, sapphire, and other advanced materials engineered to perform in extreme environments. For more information, visit www.mcdanelceramics.com.

About Richland Glass

Richland Glass is a specialized manufacturer of precision glass solutions serving demanding Life Science, Aerospace, and Diversified Industrial applications. The company is known for its high-precision glass forming capabilities, process and quality controls, and ability to deliver engineered glass solutions that meet stringent performance and reliability requirements. For more information, visit www.richlandglass.com.

