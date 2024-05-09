McDanel Hires New CEO: Joe Hale

BEAVER FALLS, Pa., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDanel Advanced Material Technologies ("McDanel"), an Artemis company, today announced the appointment Joseph ("Joe") Hale as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Joe brings over 40 years of industry experience central to McDanel's vision to be the most trusted technical partner in advanced materials for the design and development of mission-critical solutions that advance the frontiers of Human Health, Mobility, Connectivity, and Security.

Previously, Joe served as the Chief Growth Officer of Qnnect, and prior to that, served as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Hermetic Solutions Group. By background, Joe holds a Bachelor's Degree from Alfred University in Ceramic Engineering and a Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College.

At McDanel, Joe will be responsible for leading the organization's continued efforts to serve customers with excellence, as well as talent development and empowerment in service to the organization's professionals and communities in which McDanel operates in.

Commenting on his new role, Joe states, "I am excited to join the strong team at McDanel and support their efforts to continue as a leader in the Advanced Materials market. McDanel is fortunate to have a solid partner in Artemis Capital, and I look forward to working with them as well to grow the organization."

Artemis' Operating Partner and McDanel Executive Chair Rudi Coetzee commented, saying, "Joe brings a wealth of experience and knowledge operating in advanced materials. We are specifically excited leaning on Joe's growth focus commercial experience in the core markets of aerospace, defense, semicon, and medical we serve. On behalf of the board, I also want to thank Mike Ingram for his dedicated service as interim CEO. Mike will continue as Chief Operating Officer of McDanel, reporting to Joe."

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

About McDanel

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies LLC is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary Advanced Material Technical Solutions for mission-critical applications across Aerospace Defense, Medical, Semiconductor, and other Diversified Industrial end-markets. The Company holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered Advanced Materials designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. For more information on McDanel, please visit: www.mcdanelceramics.com

SOURCE McDanel Advanced Material Technologies