McDanel Hires New General Manager: Andy Jenkins

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDanel Advanced Material Technologies ("McDanel) announced today the appointment of Andy Jenkins as its new General Manager to spearhead Mcdanel's expansion into new markets and Material capabilities, notably through the acquisition of Rayotek Scientific.

Andy brings over 30 years of industry experience central to the firm's vision to be the most trusted technical partner in advanced materials for the design and development of mission-critical solutions that advance the frontiers of Human Health, Mobility, Connectivity, and Security.

Previously, Andy served as the Composites Site Quality Manager of Pratt & Whitney, and prior to that, served as the Consulting Director of MRO Ally Consulting. By background, Andy holds a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Tennessee in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

In his new role, Andy will be responsible for leading the operational, strategic and financial activities in San Diego. He will spearhead initiatives to foster a culture of collaboration, and focus on KPI's and ensure a safe work environment.

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies CEO Joe Hale commented "We are pleased to have someone with Andy Jenkins tremendous experience in Operations, Quality and Engineering in the Aerospace industry. He has the leadership skills and character to create a growth-minded and values-centric organization."

Commenting on his new role, Andy states, "I am thrilled and honored to join the San Diego team as their General Manager. I am looking forward to working with them to advance the strategies, processes, technologies and culture."

Artemis' Operating Partner Rudi Coetzee commented, saying, "Andy's visionary leadership and expertise will propel us to new heights in innovation and excellence in growing our advanced materials business in key markets."

About McDanel

McDanel Advanced Material Technologies LLC is a leader in developing and manufacturing high-performance proprietary Advanced Material Technical Solutions for mission-critical applications across Aerospace Defense, Medical, Semiconductor, and other Diversified Industrial end-markets. The Company holds a broad portfolio of high-purity materials and a range of machining and R&D capabilities to provide highly engineered Advanced Materials designed to perform under tight specifications and withstand extreme environments. For more information on McDanel, please visit: www.mcdanelceramics.com

About Artemis

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Artemis is a specialized private equity firm focused on partnering with differentiated Industrial Tech companies, whose people and products enable a healthier, safer and more connected world. For more information on Artemis, please visit: www.artemislp.com.

