McDaniel College Expands Legacy Scholarships to Children of First Responders in Honor of National First Responders Day

New Legacy Scholarships also added for children of health professionals and local, state, tribal, and federal government employees

Guaranteed scholarships, valued at up to $132,000 over four years, are available to all eligible first-year and transfer students applying to McDaniel for Fall 2026 admission

WESTMINSTER, Md., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDaniel College has expanded its suite of guaranteed Legacy Scholarships to recognize first responders on National First Responders Day.

The new First Responder Legacy Scholarship is available to all children whose parent or guardian is an active law enforcement officer, career firefighter, licensed EMT or paramedic, or 911 dispatcher, with at least four consecutive years of current employment. This includes children of first responders who died in the line of duty, regardless of years of service.

McDaniel is also partnering with the First Responders Children's Foundation and plans to connect scholarship recipients with the Foundation's Scholars Council, providing support and mentorship to children of first responders.

President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation Jillian Crane said, "We're deeply grateful to McDaniel College for recognizing the children of first responders with this powerful commitment. Behind every first responder is a family that sacrifices right alongside them. By opening doors through education, McDaniel is not only honoring that service but investing in the next generation who carry that legacy forward. Through our Scholars Council, these students will find mentorship, community, and a network of support that extends far beyond financial aid."

Additionally, McDaniel is adding a Health Professional Legacy Scholarship for children of full-time health professionals working in hospitals, health systems, public or community health or counseling clinics, long-term care and rehabilitation facilities, and home health, hospice, or public health agencies, as well as a Public Servant Legacy Scholarship for children of full-time, benefits-eligible government employees at the local, state, tribal, and federal levels with at least four years of current and consecutive employment.

Current high school seniors and incoming transfer students applying to McDaniel for fall 2026 admission are eligible for McDaniel's new Legacy Scholarships, which are renewable each year to students who maintain continuous enrollment and satisfactory academic progress.

"Over the last 10 years, McDaniel has introduced Legacy Scholarships to recognize the contributions of pre-K-12 and community college educators and past and present military service members," added McDaniel President Jasken. "These are among the largest scholarships that we offer incoming students, and we are grateful to our donors who have allowed us to continue to give back by making McDaniel an affordable option to these families who dedicate and sacrifice so much."

The Legacy Scholarships are valued at up to $132,000 over four years, or $33,000 annually for residential students ($22,000 annually for commuters). There is no limit to the number of Legacy Scholarships awarded by McDaniel.

Visit www.mcdaniel.edu/legacy for additional information about McDaniel College's Legacy Scholarships.

For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.

McDaniel College, founded in 1867, is a four-year, independent college of the liberal arts and sciences offering over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. One of the original "Colleges That Change Lives," McDaniel emphasizes experiential learning and student-faculty collaboration to develop the unique potential in every student. Represented by the Green Terror, over 20 athletic teams compete in the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference. A student-centered community of 1,600 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students offers access to both Baltimore and Washington, D.C., plus a European campus in Budapest, Hungary. www.mcdaniel.edu

