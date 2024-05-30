McDavid launches NRG Knee Brace line with joint assistance hinge system

Spring Hinge Joint Assist technology reduces stress on your knees up to 25%* and is 60% lighter than traditional hinge**

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDavid, a leader in sports medicine and protective gear, is excited to announce the launch of new NRG knee braces featuring Spring Hinge Joint Assist technology. Available in the NRG Over Knee Wrap and NRG Knee Brace, this hinge technology is a game-changing recovery solution — by storing energy when flexed and rebounding with the body's natural movement, it reduces stress on knees up to 25%.

McDavid NRG Knee Braces balance lightweight construction with serious support. The spring hinge, which is 60% lighter than a traditional metal hinge, is made with a high-strength polymer that helps offload stress from your muscles and knees. The design provides both lateral and medial knee support, making it an ideal solution for those dealing with joint instabilities, sprains, strains or post-surgery rehabilitation.

"We're excited to launch our latest SportMed® technology," said Jay Turkbas, Senior Vice President of Innovation for United Sports Brands, the parent company of McDavid. "Spring Hinge Joint Assist technology offers a modern approach to joint support – we wanted to meet the consumer need for unwavering support paired with a very efficient recovery function in braces that move with you on the field, on the court, in the gym or wherever you're active."

Spring Hinge Joint Assist technology is available in two new braces from McDavid: the NRG Over Knee Wrap, which is a versatile solution for strapping over your pants, and the NRG Knee Brace, which delivers maximum support in a slip-on design.

Both braces can be found at McDavidUSA.com – the NRG Over Knee Wrap is available at $59.99 and the NRG Knee Brace is available at $89.99.

* Based on wearing one McDavid NRG Knee Brace per knee (up to 12.5% per knee)

** Compared to hinge in McDavid 429 Knee Brace with Polycentric Hinges

About McDavid:

McDavid designs and markets sports medicine, sports protection, and performance apparel for active people and athletes. We are relentless in our pursuit of preventing injuries and enhancing performance. McDavid products top the recommendation lists of pro athletes, sports medicine professionals and athletic trainers. From our research-backed ankle braces to patented HEX® protective technology, McDavid products address both the broad range and the specific needs of professional and everyday athletes across a variety of sports. For more information, visit McDavidUSA.com .

