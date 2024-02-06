McDermott Adds Dealmaker Advising Growth Companies; Media, Entertainment & Sports Clients

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery welcomes Alexei Cowett as a partner in its Transactions Practice Group in Washington, DC. Alexei advises growth companies, leading brands, entrepreneurs and talent in sophisticated transactions including acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, endorsements and equity deals.

"Alexei will help clients further realize their strategic business vision," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "His experience advising on first to market and disruptive technologies provide immense value to growth companies and entertainment clients navigating the inherent risks that arise in pursuit of new business ventures."

Alexei has advised on more than $60 billion in closed transactions for public, private equity- and venture-backed companies and investment funds. He represents clients in complex corporate transactions such as domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, and venture and private equity financings.

In the media, entertainment and sports space, he provides counsel to high-profile talent in endorsement and equity deals designed for their unique priorities, and he regularly advises entertainment and media businesses on M&A and corporate finance matters. He also advises well-known brands in other industries, including the food and beverage and health and wellness sectors.

"I am thrilled to join McDermott's market-leading transactions practice to continue building value for my clients, especially in their media, entertainment and sports ventures," Alexei said. "My holistic approach – serving as a lawyer and strategic advisor – provides practical counsel to help my clients succeed."

About McDermott

