McDermott Adds Prominent Antitrust Partner to Regulatory Practice in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to welcome antitrust partner Ryan Tisch to the firm's regulatory practice in Washington, DC. Ryan is a strategic advisor to Fortune 100 company clients across a range of complex antitrust issues with a proven track record in mergers and acquisitions, merger clearances and related litigation.

"Global antitrust activity is at an all-time high, with the FTC and DOJ implementing assertive, difficult-to-navigate enforcement policies that are increasing uncertainty in the regulatory space," said Ray Jacobsen, global head of McDermott's Antitrust Practice Group. "Our internationally recognized team works tirelessly to steer clients to positive outcomes and progress their strategic objectives in this complex environment. Ryan's addition further strengthens our leading antitrust capabilities, providing clients with innovative, winning strategies across the spectrum of regulatory issues."

Ryan is known for securing approvals for significant mergers that face review in multiple jurisdictions, including some of the largest in the agricultural, manufacturing, chemical, technology and food and beverage industries. As the digital economy exposes traditional businesses to new competition, clients turn to Ryan to advise on their evolving platforms and go-to-market strategies. In addition to his deal work, Ryan helps clients mitigate risk and advises on complex operational issues such as joint ventures, trade association activities and other competitor collaborations, distribution and channel management, standard setting and data exchange.

Ryan's global practice includes extensive handling of matters before the US Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as well as substantive merger review matters before the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority, the Competition Tribunal of South Africa, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and China's State Administration for Market Regulation, among other international authorities.

"I believe in a holistic approach to transactions and commercial strategy that brings the best minds across disciplines to a legal problem, and McDermott helps me offer that to my clients. McDermott has an impressive track record as a leader in the antitrust sector, and I have long admired the depth and breadth of its regulatory practice. I am excited to tap into the Firm's global platform to support my clients' growing lists of regulatory needs," Ryan noted.

With an outstanding global antitrust team of over 40 lawyers across offices in Brussels, Chicago, Düsseldorf, New York, Paris and Washington, DC, McDermott offers clients an extraordinary breadth of industry experience. Our lawyers are known for using innovative strategies to solve complex antitrust issues while building a deep knowledge of clients' businesses to implement the best path forward.

McDermott continues to expand its international footprint with the addition of several high-profile additions during recent years, including Lesli C. Esposito and Justin P. Murphy (Washington, DC), Hendrik Viaene and Stéphane Dionnet (Brussels), Frédéric Pradelles (Paris) and Laura Stammwitz (Frankfurt.) Collectively, the group brings experience in the fields of merger control, international cartel defense, distribution, state aid, antitrust litigation and international trade.

McDermott's global antitrust team is regularly listed in Global Competition Review's "Global Elite" as a top competition law team. Its strength is also recognized by other leading industry organizations and rankings, such as Chambers & Partners (Top Ranked), The Legal 500 US & EMEA (Leading Firm) Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms (Tier 1) and Benchmark Litigation (Highly Recommended).

