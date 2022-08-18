McDermott Adds Prominent Energy Dealmaker in New York

Fritz Lark Expands Firm's Full-Service Energy Practice with 20+ Years of Experience Guiding Infrastructure and Utility Clients

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is proud to announce that Fredrick (Fritz) Lark has joined our Transactions Practice Group as a partner based in New York. Fritz represents some of the largest infrastructure investors in North America in their energy and digital infrastructure transactions and is a go-to dealmaker in the power and utilities sectors.

"Energy clients today face a unique opportunity—global demand for a shift in sourcing energy continues to rise while the Inflation Reduction Act is anticipated to have a historical impact on the US energy market," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "We're scaling our team to ensure we see around corners for clients on all of these important issues, and Fritz is a natural fit within our group, complementing our diverse one-stop energy practice."

Fritz advises clients on infrastructure-related M&A transactions, with a focus on energy and digital infrastructure. He represents infrastructure funds, utilities and other investors in public and private company mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, equity investments and debt and hybrid securities issuances, among other transactions. Fritz also advises clients on corporate governance and disclosure issues under the federal securities laws and exchange rules, and on general corporate matters.

"McDermott is a leader in the energy space and is an obvious fit for my practice that will provide great opportunities for my clients," Fritz said.

Fritz was previously a partner at Mayer Brown. He received his BS from the University of Pennsylvania and his JD from Rutgers University School of Law.

McDermott continues to expand its global energy footprint, adding bench strength in renewable energy, oil and gas and project finance. Since last year, the Firm has welcomed Kevin Brophy, Jack Langlois, Andy Lehman, Jibin Luke and Denmon Singler in Houston; Emeka Chinwuba, Robert da Silva Ashley, Parker Lee and Jim Salerno in New York; Shah Jahan Khandokar in London; and Alfred Chia, Ignatius Hwang, Clarinda Tjia-Dharmadi and Merrick White in Singapore.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery