McDermott Adds Real Estate Investment Partner in Miami

MIAMI, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of partner Elena Otero to its Transactions Practice Group based in Miami. Elena is a real estate dealmaker and strategist serving some of Florida's wealthiest individuals, families, family offices and investors.

"Both commercial and high-net-worth individual and family clients continue to make real estate investments, despite increased interest rates and predicted headwinds," said Harris Siskind, Global Head of the Firm's Transactions Practice Group. "Elena is highly skilled in evaluating opportunities and navigating the dynamic real estate market, and we're thrilled she's joined us in Miami, the hub for high-end real estate transactions."

Elena advises clients on real estate acquisitions, dispositions, leases and investments nationwide, with an emphasis on luxury residential and high-end commercial properties. She helps clients integrate their real estate investments and assets into their overall tax, wealth management and succession planning strategies.

Elena represents real estate developers and investors in a broad range of land development, construction and venture capital-backed projects and joint ventures involving condominiums, mixed-use developments, hotels, restaurants, retail and office buildings. She also represents local, national and international financial institutions and lenders in the full spectrum of real estate-related commercial lending transactions, including construction and permanent real estate financing, healthcare real estate finance, commercial and industrial loans, and asset-based lending.

"McDermott is home to the world's top corporate and private client lawyers, and I am beyond thrilled to join this Firm and elevate my client offerings," Elena said.

"From a local perspective, we are thrilled Elena joins us," said Adam Rogers, McDermott's Miami office managing partner. "She is a fantastic lawyer and relationship-builder, and we look forward to additional cross-practice collaboration."

Elena received her BA and JD from the University of Miami. Prior to joining McDermott, she was a partner at Holland & Knight.

