McDermott Adds Structured Finance Partner in New York

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of Partner Jonathan Ching to the Firm's Transactions Practice Group in New York. Jonathan will draw on his in-house experience at leading banks and investment institutions to provide clients with practical and strategic investment advice.

"Clients continue to seek transactions in commodities, fintech and structured finance, three areas Jonathan has substantial experience navigating," said Harris Siskind, global head of the Firm's transactions practice. "Jonathan will serve clients whose products span several natural resources and commodities, including crude oil and refined products, base and precious metals, agricultural products, natural gas liquids and renewables."

Jonathan focuses his practice on structured transactions that involve derivatives, commodities and both digital and traditional asset classes. He routinely structures, negotiates, documents and handles the administrative aspects of physical and financial commodity transactions, including inventory financing and monetization, intermediation arrangements, secured finance and lien-based structures and master agreements for energy markets.

Additionally, he advises market participants on the regulatory challenges that arise from cryptocurrencies, trading, clearing and settlement solutions using distributed ledger technology. Jonathan has advised leading financial institutions on platforms for cross-currency payments, overnight repo and digital asset derivatives. He also has significant experience advising clients on regulatory matters in connection with mortgage and other asset-backed securitizations, particularly in relation to US credit risk retention and Volcker Rule issues. His transactional and regulatory experience includes all derivative-related aspects of the Dodd-Frank Act (Title VII).

"I joined McDermott to better serve my clients' diverse needs and to be part of a winning team environment that is focused on entrepreneurship and collaboration," Jonathan said. "The Firm's M&A and energy practices are top-notch and offer vast opportunities for my clients."

Jonathan received his BA from the University of Southern California and his JD from Fordham University School of Law.

