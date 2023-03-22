McDermott Adds Two Tech-Focused Dealmakers in California

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the addition of two California-based partners to its Transactions Practice Group: Shaalu Mehra in Silicon Valley and Matthew King in Los Angeles. Shaalu is a top deal lawyer in emerging companies/venture capital and technology transactions, while Matthew focuses on intellectual property and information technology strategic alliances.

"We are excited to continue the expansion of our California footprint," said Harris Siskind, Global Head of McDermott's Transactions Practice Group. "Shaalu and Matthew are highly skilled lawyers and will provide enhanced strategic counsel to our West Coast clients."

"Shaalu and Matthew add tremendous talent for tech, energy and life sciences clients at the emerging companies and venture capital stages seeking substantial and rapid growth," said Michael Poulos, Partner-in-Charge of Firm Strategy. "This added firepower is part of a continued strategy to support this growing area, following joiners Merrill Kraines and Todd Kornfeld in New York and Brian Gordon in Atlanta."

Shaalu has a unique skill set synthesizing his expertise in corporate finance, governance and intellectual property. He advises clients across the life cycle of innovation, ranging from storied multinationals to first-time founders and entrepreneurs. His clients are across several sectors, including semiconductors, telecommunications, clean tech, telematics, enterprise software, data analytics and security. He has received numerous honors throughout his career as a leading technology dealmaker, including the Legal 500 Hall of Fame for Technology Transactions, numerous recognitions from the Chambers Guide, recognition as an IP Star by Managing IP and as a leading lawyer by Lawdragon. Shaalu was cited early in his career as one of California's Top 20 Attorneys under 40.

"McDermott boasts best-in-class counsel across every sector of the technology industry, a strong California footprint and a fantastic work culture," Shaalu said. "I am thrilled to join this Firm and look forward to its many benefits for my clients."

Shaalu received his BS from the University of Notre Dame, his MS from the University of Michigan and his JD from Columbia Law School. He joins McDermott from Pillsbury Winthrop.

Matthew's practice encompasses a broad range of global and domestic technology and outsourcing transactions, including information technology and business process outsourcing, software development and maintenance, software licensing and other technology-related matters. Matthew regularly negotiates intellectual property and information technology transition services agreements, technology-related joint ventures and strategic alliances. He also represents clients on issues arising in connection with complex international outsourcing transactions, including the outsourcing of numerous IT functions, such as infrastructure, applications development and maintenance, end-user computing, help desk and network operations.

Matthew received his BS from the United States Naval Academy and his JD from Georgetown University Law Center. Prior to earning his law degree, he served six years as a naval officer and completed deployments in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. He joins McDermott from Gibson Dunn.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery