McDermott and TAS Institute Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Local Content in Sabah

HOUSTON and SABAH, Malaysia, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott and TAS Institute of Oil and Gas (TAS), the first integrated oil and gas training institute in Sabah, Malaysia, jointly announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation on research and development, training, capacity building, and institutional development.

McDermott is the first large multinational energy service provider to partner with a local training organization in the Sabah region. This collaboration with TAS seeks to upskill the local workforce and enhance institutional capabilities, to position Sabah as a strategic hub for energy projects in Southeast Asia. The initiative, borne out of a shared commitment to local content, was facilitated by LANDAS Gemliang, an industry provider of electrical instrumentation solutions in the region, and existing TAS partner. It was formalized at the opening ceremony of the 11th edition of the Sabah Oil, Gas and Energy Conference and Exhibition, and also counts with the support of the Sabah Oil and Gas Services Council, for the commitment to local content in the region.

"This is an important collaboration as we continue to grow our portfolio in Malaysia," said Mahesh Swaminathan, McDermott's Senior Vice President, Subsea and Floating Facilities. "Working together, we will increase access to critical engineering resources to support the delivery of energy projects in the region. It also reflects our ongoing commitment towards institutional development and knowledge transfer, for a lasting positive impact on the country's energy sector."

"We are thrilled to partner with McDermott, an engineering powerhouse, that has Malaysia at the heart of its subsea operations," said Mr. Willie Ng, Executive Director of TAS. "Together we are committed to delivering tangible benefits to the local community by providing opportunities for our students and researchers and significantly contributing to the advancement of Sabah's oil and gas sector."

