McDermott Announces Agreement with Cameron LNG

HOUSTON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced it and its joint venture member Chiyoda have reached an agreement with Cameron LNG related to the construction of its LNG liquefaction project in Louisiana.

The agreement includes the following key components:

Provides the opportunity for incentive bonus payments for achieving construction and commissioning milestones on specified dates for Trains 2 and 3

Aligns the start dates for any schedule-related liquidated damages to be consistent with the current schedule

Fully aligns and strengthens the commitment of CCJV to complete the project in accordance with the current schedule

"Over the past year, we have further strengthened our relationship with Cameron LNG and our leadership, oversight, execution, forecasting and reporting on the project. In the last few months, the joint venture project team has made tremendous progress, including first liquid and first cargo from Train 1," said Samik Mukherjee, Group Senior Vice President, Projects. "We are extremely pleased with the agreement, which is a testament to the progress and the strong performance of our project team. It was crafted with the full support and collaboration of Cameron LNG to optimize the timing and cost-effectiveness of the remaining work – and it does so in a way that we believe will benefit all involved parties."

The favorable financial impact of the agreement is incorporated in McDermott's previously issued guidance for 2019.

Since the initial award in 2014, McDermott and Chiyoda have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project. The project includes three liquefaction trains with a projected export capacity of more than 12 million tonnes per annum of LNG, or approximately 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

As previously disclosed, the project was approximately 90 percent complete as of the end of the first quarter of 2019. The company expects initial production from Trains 2 and 3 in the first quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2020, respectively.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, McDermott cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact McDermott's actual results of operations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about McDermott's beliefs with respect to the benefits to be realized from the agreement with Cameron LNG and about the expected scope, and timing of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit markets, our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog, changes in project design or schedules, the availability of qualified personnel, changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties, changes in industry norms and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see McDermott's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. This press release reflects management's views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

