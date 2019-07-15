McDermott Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) will report financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Monday, July 29, 2019 after the close of the U.S. markets.

President and Chief Executive Officer David Dickson and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Stuart Spence will discuss the company's results during a conference call that same day at 4:00 p.m. Central time.

Shareholders and other interested parties are invited to listen to the call by visiting www.mcdermott-investors.com or by calling 1-706-634-2259 (Conference ID: 9386389). A presentation of supplemental financial information will be available on McDermott's Investor Relations site at that time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on McDermott's website for seven days after the call.

About McDermott

