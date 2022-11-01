McDermott Announces Most Diverse Class in Firm History

Nov 01, 2022, 09:00 ET
A Total of 32 Partners and 11 Counsel Receive Promotions Across 11 Global Offices
CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced the promotion of 32 lawyers to partner and 11 to counsel, effective January 1, 2023. The promotions, of which 47% are women and 32% identify as racially, ethnically and/or LGBTQ+ diverse, bolster another record-breaking year across key metrics, including industry-leading talent acquisition in equity, diversity and inclusion.
"We would like to extend our warmest congratulations to our newest partners who exemplify McDermott's motto of #AlwaysBetter. Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to their friends, family and loved ones who made many sacrifices to help them achieve this extraordinary milestone," said McDermott Chairman Ira Coleman. "These lawyers are incredibly hard-working, compassionate, dedicated individuals who make a significant impact within their practices and are committed to helping make McDermott an even greater institution. We are so proud of them and look forward to their continuing success."
The promotion class includes lawyers across 11 offices of McDermott's global platform, specifically in Boston, Chicago, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, New York, Orange County, Paris and Washington, DC.
Employment
Abigail Kagan, New York
Stephania Sanon, New York
Marjorie Soto Garcia, Los Angeles
Health
Gregory Mitchell, New York
Kyle Weber, Los Angeles
Andrea Zazulia, Miami
Intellectual Property
Art Dykhuis, Orange County
Litigation
Asra Chatham, Miami
Romilly Holland, London*
Marissa Krumm, Orange County
Andrew Lyonsberg, Washington, DC
Elizabeth Rodd, Boston
Katherine Ruffing, Washington, DC
Private Client
Agnieszka Kawecki, Chicago
Will Rush, Washington, DC
Jane Zhao, Chicago
Regulatory
Deepali Doddi, Chicago*
Lorraine Maisnier-Boché, Paris*
Tax
Ryan Coyle, Miami
Romain Desmonts, Paris
Joshua Ellenberg, Washington, DC
Sarah Gabbai, London*
Lindsay Heyen, Chicago
Giuseppe Mazzarella, Milan*
Sarah Raaii, Chicago
Transactions
Oscar Arcà, Milan*
Taylor Berman, Miami
Elisa De Carolis, London*
Seth Doughty, Los Angeles
Benjamin Kryder, Chicago
Jacob Kuipers, Boston
Ming Lei, Houston
Stacy Lutkus, New York
Chris Marshall, London*
Davide Massiglia, Milan*
Riley Orloff, New York
Nicolò Perricone, Milan*
Fanny Rech, Paris*
Michael Rostov, Los Angeles
Gregg Steinman, Miami
Timothy Swearingen, New York
Nicole Yoon, New York
John Zukin, Chicago
*Counsel
McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.
