McDermott Announces Substantial Completion of Entergy Louisiana's St. Charles Power Station

"McDermott is pleased to announce that the St. Charles Power Station project is substantially completed and that Entergy Louisiana has already begun commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We were able to deliver this project ahead of schedule and on budget for Entergy Louisiana, and we continue to work with Entergy companies on two other projects: Lake Charles Power Station for Entergy Louisiana and Montgomery County Power Station for Entergy Texas."

The St. Charles Power Station project is a 980-megawatt combined-cycle gas turbine power station that is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions on average about 40 percent below Entergy's older natural gas-fired units. Because of the plant's high efficiency, Entergy Louisiana estimates the new plant will result in customer savings of more than $1.3 billion over the anticipated 30-year life of the unit.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com .

