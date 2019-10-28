McDermott Announces Substantial Completion of PEMEX Abkatun-A2 Platform

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced substantial completion of PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion's Abkatun-A2 Platform. The production platform is located in Mexico's Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico. This milestone means the platform has now been turned over to the owner to begin commercial operations.

"With substantial completion of the Abkatun-A2 Platform project successfully achieved, PEMEX is ready to begin commercial operations," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "The project demonstrates our ability to deliver a vertically integrated, turnkey EPCI solution to build and commission platforms and associated structures utilizing our project management, engineering and fabrication teams in Mexico."

The Abkatun-A2 Platform is McDermott's largest project in size and total value to date for PEMEX. The platform will provide replacement and expansion capabilities to the existing Ku-Maloob-Zaap, Cantarell and Ayatsil facilities. McDermott performed fabrication for the Abkatun-A2 project at its Altamira, Mexico fabrication facility and used its Derrick Barge 50 and Intermac 650 vessels to transport and install the platform. The Altamira yard is strategically positioned as a free trade zone and provides fabrication services for the Gulf of Mexico and Americas. The yard is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and exemplary safety standards.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

