McDermott Announces Successful Startup of Largest Ever CDAlky® Reactor in China

HOUSTON, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the successful commercialization and startup of its single largest CDAlky® reactor to date at PetroChina's refinery in Jilin, China. The 350,000 metric ton per annum (9,000 barrels per day) plant is one of four CDAlky projects awarded to the company by PetroChina and had an unusually fast schedule from design to operation, with startup occurring just 17 months after initial design.

Lummus' CDAlky technology provides a safe, clean and economical route to low sulfur, high octane alkylate blendstock used to fuel smaller, lighter and high compression transportation engines. One of the key features of the CDAlky technology is its scalability. Competing processes would require multiple reactors to achieve the same capacity, adding complexity and plot space in comparison with CDAlky.

"Lummus technology's CDAlky is the most advanced alkylation process for the production of motor fuel alkylate," said Daniel M. McCarthy, Executive Vice President of McDermott's Lummus Technology business. "The CDAlky process provides a higher quality product with lower capital and operating expenditures, offering the best overall solution for the clean fuel production of alkylate."

McDermott's Lummus Technology is a leading licensor of proprietary petrochemicals, refining, gasification and gas processing technologies, and a supplier of proprietary catalysts and related engineering. With a heritage spanning more than 100 years, encompassing approximately 3,100 patents and patent applications, Lummus Technology provides one of the industry's most diversified technology portfolios to the hydrocarbon processing sector.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Scott Lamb

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 832 513 1068

Scott.Lamb@McDermott.com

Global Media Relations

Gentry Brann

Global Vice President, Communications

+1 281 870 5269

Gentry.Brann@McDermott.com

SOURCE McDermott International, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mcdermott.com/

