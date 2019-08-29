McDermott Appoints New Global Leadership Team for International Arbitration and Dispute Resolution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm McDermott Will & Emery today announced that it has appointed three partners, Lisa Richman, based in Washington, DC, Arne Fuchs in Frankfurt and Andrew Savage in London as co-chairs of the Firm's International Arbitration and Dispute Resolution group.

"By having Lisa, Arne and Andrew based in strategically important markets, we can continue to provide fresh thinking and the highest level of service to our clients while growing the practice. They are known for helping clients secure favorable outcomes in international arbitrations and other dispute resolution fora around the world. By working side-by-side with our clients, they analyze the strengths of claims and defenses in conjunction with their economic realities," said David Rosenbloom, co-chair of the Firm's Litigation Practice Group and a Chicago-based partner.

"Lisa, Arne, Andrew, and their teams, are native speakers of over a dozen languages, allowing them to serve our clients in their home jurisdiction and in their native language. They have arbitrated and litigated cases in over 30 countries around the world, and have first-chaired matters involving virtually every continent. This experience is invaluable to our clients," said Steven Scholes, co-chair of the Firm's Litigation Practice Group and a Chicago-based partner.

Clients trust McDermott Will & Emery lawyers with disputes both big and small because of the Firm's excellent dispute resolution expertise and the collaborative and client-services oriented approach our lawyers bring to their practices.

