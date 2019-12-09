McDermott Awarded EPC Company of the Year in India

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR), today announced that the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry recently named McDermott the Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) Company of the Year at an awards ceremony held in New Delhi, India.

The award honored McDermott for introducing a new reel lay method and advanced digital techniques in the deepwater subsea installation of the Vashishta and S1 Field Development project, offshore the East Coast of India.

"Being honored as the EPC Company of the Year is an outstanding achievement," said Ian Prescott, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific. "This award further substantiates McDermott's expertise in deepwater subsea projects and bolsters our reputation within a region that we have identified as a valuable growth market."

McDermott and consortium partner, Larsen & Toubro Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), were awarded the project in April 2015 and completed works for ONGC, in April 2018.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

