McDermott Awarded EPCI Contract by Petrobras for Sepia Field Project

HOUSTON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the award of a significant* contract by Petrobras for engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea risers and flowlines for the first phase of the Sepia field, located 174 miles (280 kilometers) from the Rio de Janeiro coastline in Brazil.

The project scope includes detailed engineering, surveys, supply, installation and pre-commissioning of rigid pipelines, jumpers, buoyance modules, strakes and riser monitoring systems for seven-riser wells (3 producers and 4 injector wells) connected to the floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) Carioca vessel.

"McDermott has had a strong presence in Brazil going back more than four decades, and we see tremendous opportunity for growth in the region," said Mark Coscio, McDermott's Senior Vice President for North, Central and South America. "We will use our first-class assets and proven track record to deliver the highest levels of safety, quality and cost-efficiency during the first phase of this important greenfield development."

McDermott's Rio de Janeiro office will perform the work with support from its Houston office. McDermott plans to use five vessels for the installation work at ultra-deepwater depths up to 7,021 feet (2,140 meters).

The engineering work is expected to begin immediately, and the contract will be reflected in McDermott's second quarter 2019 backlog.

The first phase is part of a 15 well Sepia field development located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin in Block BM-S-24. First oil is expected in 2021.

* - McDermott defines a significant contract as between USD $250 million and USD $500 million.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. For more than a century, customers have trusted McDermott to design and build end-to-end infrastructure and technology solutions to transport and transform oil and gas into the products the world needs today. Our proprietary technologies, integrated expertise and comprehensive solutions deliver certainty, innovation and added value to energy projects around the world. Customers rely on McDermott to deliver certainty to the most complex projects, from concept to commissioning. It is called the "One McDermott Way." Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally-integrated resources include approximately 32,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In accordance with the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, McDermott cautions that statements in this press release which are forward-looking, and provide other than historical information, involve risks, contingencies and uncertainties that may impact McDermott's actual results of operations. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about backlog, to the extent backlog may be viewed as an indicator of future revenues or profitability, and statements about the expected value, scope, execution and timing of the project discussed in this press release. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Those statements are made by using various underlying assumptions and are subject to numerous risks, contingencies and uncertainties, including, among others: adverse changes in the markets in which we operate or credit markets, our inability to successfully execute on contracts in backlog, changes in project design or schedules, the availability of qualified personnel, changes in the terms, scope or timing of contracts, contract cancellations, change orders and other modifications and actions by our customers and other business counterparties, changes in industry norms and adverse outcomes in legal or other dispute resolution proceedings. If one or more of these risks materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see McDermott's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. This press release reflects management's views as of the date hereof. Except to the extent required by applicable law, McDermott undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

