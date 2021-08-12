McDermott Bolsters Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Group in Washington

WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will and Emery is pleased to announce Scott Ferber has joined the Firm's Global Privacy and Cybersecurity Group as a partner based in Washington, DC. Scott will leverage his extensive experience as a former federal cybercrime prosecutor and in senior leadership at the DOJ to advise multinational businesses across industries on the full range of privacy and security issues created by global data collection and usage.

"Cybersecurity and data privacy risks are a top concern for business leaders, which recent events have shown can be critically disruptive and significantly impact corporate value, data and infrastructure. Scott is a veteran, strategic-minded practitioner who is widely recognized for his experience and pragmatic approach in helping companies identify, manage and mitigate these risks," Todd McClelland, global head of the Firm's privacy and cybersecurity practice, said. "From conducting enterprise-wide risk assessments to defending clients in regulatory investigations, Scott is an incredible lawyer, and we are confident he will enhance our already-strong capabilities."

Scott has managed numerous cybersecurity incidents, including sophisticated nation-state attacks, ransomware attacks, business email compromises and credential harvesting schemes. His incident response and regulatory enforcement experience informs his broader counseling practice, where he provides risk mitigation strategies, conducts gap analyses, develops global privacy compliance programs and formulates and advances government advocacy strategies for data privacy and security-related issues. Scott also assists clients bring to market compliant applications and products that collect personal, financial and other sensitive information.

"McDermott's strategic focus on privacy and cybersecurity and the Firm's world-class, global team will provide incredible support for my clients," Scott said. "Privacy oversight and cyber risk present ever-increasing challenges for today's businesses, and I am excited to be joining such an impressive group of lawyers to help clients address these and other complex legal issues."

Prior to joining McDermott, Scott was a partner in King and Spalding's Data Privacy and Security practice. Before private practice, Scott served in leadership roles at DOJ, including as an Associate Deputy Attorney General, where he advised the Deputy Attorney General and Attorney General on a range of matters, with special emphasis on cyber and national security. Scott was the DOJ lead on White House and interagency policy groups addressing cyber incident response, cyber legislation, public/private partnerships, election integrity and nation-state cyber threats. Scott also served as Counsel for Cyber Investigations at DOJ's National Security Division, where he advised federal prosecutors, law enforcement agencies and the intelligence community on cyber matters affecting national security and foreign relations. For six years, Scott was an Assistant US Attorney in Atlanta, where he served as the office's Computer Hacking/Intellectual Property Coordinator. Scott also previously served as an Assistant District Attorney at the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Scott received his JD from The Ohio State University and his BA from University of Michigan, both with honors.

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,200 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

