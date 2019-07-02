McDermott Completes First of Two Offshore Campaigns for Reliance KG-D6 R Cluster Project

The campaign included McDermott's piggy-back pipelay in S-lay mode (18-inch plus a 4-inch) offshore in India in approximately 4,265 feet (1,300 meters) water depth and the installation of 6-inch lines, PLETs and manifolds to water depths of approximately 6,300 feet (1,920 meters). McDermott used its derrick lay vessel, DLV 2000 to perform its first S-lay piggy-back pipelay. Other vessels were also used to complete subsea installation activities. In addition, McDermott also installed India's longest dual riser.

"The safe completion of season one activities, in the challenging offshore environments off the East Coast of India and mitigated disruptions from two cyclones, demonstrates McDermott's expertise in engineering and execution of complex subsea projects in ultra-deepwater depths," said Ian Prescott, Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. "We will build on our success to help ensure the second campaign is accomplished safely with the highest quality."

McDermott's first offshore campaign completion comes at a time when McDermott continues to expand its operations in India, with over 1,500 personnel across offices in Gurgaon, Chennai, Pune and Mumbai. The McDermott Chennai and Gurgaon offices are Centers of Engineering Excellence and Multiple Office Project Execution Centers that support a range of front-end engineering design to engineering, procurement, construction and installation global projects.

The second offshore campaign includes the installation of manifolds, manifold piles, pipelines, PLETs, jumpers and umbilicals in ultra-deepwater depths, together with major brownfield modifications to Reliance's' control and riser platform. The significant* contract with Reliance on KG-D6 R-Cluster is scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2020. Satellite cluster development, which was awarded as a separate stand-alone contract in July 2018, is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2021.

* - McDermott defines a significant contract as between USD $250 million and USD $500 million.

