McDermott Convenes Physician Practice Management and Ambulatory Surgical Center Leaders to Discuss State of Industry, Explore Collaborative Growth Approaches

Programming on April 25th will include a series of keynote panels, with concurrent PPM- and ASC-focused sessions on April 26th. The symposium discussions will revolve around five hot market topics, including:

Continued growth of the PPM industry

The impact of PPM growth on ASC companies

Private equity investment strategy in PPMs and ASCs

Incentivizing physicians post-deal, and aligning with physicians

Prioritizing value

More than 80 industry players will share their perspectives over the course of this event, including executives from Envision Healthcare, Bain Capital, Oppenheimer & Co., and McKesson Specialty Health.

Featured panels include:

Wednesday, April 25th:

Titans of the PPM Industry: Vision From the Top

Featuring Christopher A. Holden , Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Envision Healthcare

Washington Update – Reading the Tea Leaves

Featuring William Main Prentice , Chief Executive Officer, Ambulatory Surgery Center Association

Thursday, April 26th:

Getting ASC Deals Done in Today's Competitive Environment

Featuring Ben Jacobs , Chief Development Officer, Surgery Partners

Preparing a Large Practice For Sale

Featuring Marc A. Cabrera, Managing Director, Co-Head of Healthcare, Oppenheimer & Co.

After the Deal: Keys to Successfully Partnering with Physicians

Featuring Chris Bishop , Chief Executive Officer, Regent Surgical Health

Closing Is Just the Beginning: Keys to Successful Practice Integration

Featuring Mark Ahern, Senior Advisor, McKesson Specialty Health

Keynote Address

On April 26th, author Joshua Foer will deliver the symposium keynote address.

In his book Moonwalking with Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything, Foer recounts his yearlong quest to improve his memory under the tutelage of top "mental athletes." He draws on cutting-edge research, a surprising cultural history of remembering, and venerable tricks of the mentalist's trade to transform our understanding of human memory. In the end, Foer reminds us that – in every way that matters – we are the sum of our memories.

