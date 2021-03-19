McDermott Expands Global Litigation Capabilities to Help Clients Tackle Increasing Business Intricacies

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce the arrival of litigation partners Julian André (Los Angeles) and Nathan Bull (New York). Their collective experience strengthens the Firm's already sought-after capabilities in commercial, white-collar and securities litigation.

"We are pleased to add Nathan and welcome back Julian to our rapidly diversifying and growing litigation practice. They each bring the experience, skillset and legal prowess required to help clients overcome their most pressing legal challenges," David Rosenbloom, global head of McDermott's Litigation Practice Group, said. "Julian and Nathan have the kind of skills and judgment that are instrumental in helping clients resolve disputes quickly and effectively, and ultimately to partner with clients to achieve the business objectives that propel their success."

Julian began his legal career at McDermott, first as an associate and later as a partner in the Litigation group. He returns to the Firm after spending six years at the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, where he handled high-profile white-collar criminal and fraud cases.

"I rejoined McDermott to deliver the highest level of service to clients facing criminal or civil government enforcement actions and investigations," Julian said. "I will also have the pleasure of working alongside an incredible roster of trial lawyers, many whom I have known since being a summer associate 15 years ago. Returning to private practice at McDermott feels like coming home."

Julian will advise clients in government prosecutions, enforcement actions and investigations, and civil litigation in state, federal and appellate courts. He is an experienced trial lawyer and appellate advocate. While at the US Attorney's Office, Julian investigated and prosecuted complex financial crimes including securities fraud, healthcare fraud, bank fraud, education fraud, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud, bankruptcy fraud, import/export crimes, tax evasion and money laundering. Julian also served as the office's securities fraud coordinator and led its Education Fraud Task Force. During his prior time at McDermott, he represented clients in intellectual property and patent cases, False Claims Act investigations, class actions and securities litigation matters.

"I am thrilled to join McDermott," Nathan said. "It is a privilege to be part of a team of outstanding litigators helping to resolve the increasingly sophisticated issues faced by our clients, including many important organizations fueling today's economy."

Nathan's practice focuses on complex securities and commercial litigation in state and federal courts throughout the United States, with an emphasis on corporate control contests, shareholder class actions and derivative suits, as well as matters involving complex financial instruments.

Nathan regularly advises clients on high-profile matters regarding mergers and acquisitions, securities laws, corporate governance, activism and complex contractual disputes. He also has extensive experience in a variety of regulatory and enforcement matters before various federal and state entities and regulatory bodies, including with respect to insider trading and market manipulation investigations.

Nathan joins McDermott after more than 16 years at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, where he was a partner in its Global Litigation Group.

