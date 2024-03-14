McDermott Expands Litigation Practice, Eyes White-Collar and Government Investigation Growth Opportunities

White-Collar Litigation Group has grown 34% during the last year

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery continues to add top talent to its Litigation Practice Group, announcing the following new hires who focus on Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and False Claims Act (FCA) matters and cybercrime:

A seven-lawyer team from Orrick including: Guy Singer , partner, New York Anne Murray , partner, Washington, DC Franklin Monsour Jr., partner, New York Kelly Newsome, partner, New York Caitlin Sheard, partner, Washington, DC

Former chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York , Sagar Ravi , partner, Washington, DC

FCPA Matters and Government Investigations

"We see momentum on the horizon for FCPA matters and government investigations, and we're scaling our practice to leverage these opportunities," said Michael Poulos, Partner in Charge of Firm Strategy. "These new hires reflect our commitment to looking around corners and providing new strategies clients can use to get ahead of potential enforcement matters."

Seven seasoned white-collar lawyers with significant experience in FCPA issues are joining the Firm from Orrick. Guy, who led the FCPA practice at his prior firm, leverages years of experience as a federal prosecutor in the Fraud Section of the US Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Criminal Division to help clients across a broad range of industries navigate sophisticated white-collar and compliance matters. Additionally, Guy has the distinction of having been appointed by the DOJ, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Brazil's Federal Prosecution Service to serve as the independent monitor for a Brazilian company in Operation Car Wash, the largest corruption investigation in history. He has consistently been recognized as a leading FCPA lawyer by publications including Chambers USA, Legal 500 and GIR Just Anti-Corruption.

"McDermott's culture of collaboration is the perfect platform for me and my team," Guy said. "We have been so impressed with everyone we've met across practices and geographies, and we all look forward to working closely with these new colleagues to deliver the best possible results for our clients."

Anne is a Chambers ranked white-collar, investigations and compliance lawyer. She investigates and counsels clients on ethics, fraud and corruption issues around the globe. Clients turn to Anne to build and enhance corporate compliance programs given her experience as a monitor.

Franklin is a former federal prosecutor who represents clients in criminal and regulatory cases, including FCA matters. He draws from his experience as an assistant US attorney for the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida, where he handled criminal and civil enforcement prosecutions, including the largest US Drug Enforcement Administration drug diversion recovery.

Named a Rising Star by New York Law Journal, Kelly advises corporations and individuals on a wide range of anti-corruption compliance matters and has experience navigating FCPA monitorships. She represents clients in a variety of industries, including oil and gas, hospitality and tourism, life sciences, pharmaceutical and financial services.

Caitlin helps clients navigate high-stakes white collar criminal investigations and enforcement matters, with a focus on FCPA and anti-corruption compliance. She has experience developing policies and procedures, conducting internal investigations and enhancing training programs.

Cybercrime and Cryptocurrency

Sagar most recently served as the chief of the Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY). In that role, he supervised nearly 20 senior prosecutors working on SDNY's most sophisticated white-collar and cybercrime matters, including some of the first criminal investigations involving artificial intelligence (AI) and billion-dollar cryptocurrency frauds. Sagar also worked closely with the DOJ Fraud Section on significant recent FCPA cases, including a more than $1 billion resolution with a multinational mining company.

Sagar brings almost a decade of experience as a federal prosecutor to advise companies and individuals facing government investigations and enforcement actions. Recognized for his experience handling some of the country's most novel, high-profile criminal and national security cyber cases, Sagar provides clients with strategic counsel in sensitive cross-border cybersecurity and digital asset matters. He is also a highly experienced trial lawyer, having tried and supervised more than 20 federal criminal jury trials.

"After several rewarding years at SDNY working with many government agencies and law enforcement partners, I'm excited to join McDermott's stellar team," Sagar said. "In a world increasingly shaped by AI, the growing risk associated with cybersecurity makes it a business-critical issue. I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience to help our clients navigate the evolving technology and develop the most innovative and practical strategies."

"We are delighted to welcome these partners to our team, extending our capabilities in FCPA and cyber issues, said Steven Scholes , global head of McDermott's Litigation Practice Group. "As we continue to invest in our burgeoning white-collar practice—growing lawyer headcount by 34% in just the past year—our focus remains squarely on being the go-to partner for our clients, and that's what exactly what this talented group helps us achieve."

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

McDermott's Litigation Practice Group delivers full-service litigation from trial partners and associates across its global offices. The group regularly engages in all aspects of civil, regulatory and white-collar criminal defense litigation in US and international forums. It includes several members of the American College of Trial Lawyers, former assistant US attorneys and US Department of Justice lawyers, and former members of the Federal Trade Commission, the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the US Department of the Treasury, the Internal Revenue Service, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the US Department of Commerce. The team has tried hundreds of cases in US federal and state courts and has earned consistent recognition from legal and industry directories, such as Chambers USA, U.S. News – Best Lawyers, Benchmark Litigation and The Legal 500.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery LLP