McDermott Gathers Prominent Healthcare Executives at Annual Physician Practice Management and Ambulatory Surgery Center Symposium

MIAMI, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health law firm McDermott Will & Emery is hosting its annual Physician Practice Management and ASC Symposium on May 6-7, 2021. The virtual event features two days of unmatched insights with industry experts addressing the latest market trends, new investment models, lessons learned from the pandemic and significant issues shaping today's Physician Practice Management (PPM) and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) industries.

"With the multitude of issues facing the healthcare industry today, this symposium comes at a critical point," said Jerry Sokol, chair of McDermott's Health Transactions Group. "If you work in or invest in the growing PPM and ASC sectors you won't want to miss these industry experts as they share their perspective on the state of the market and the opportunities on the horizon."

Conference speakers come from some of the notable healthcare companies across the PPM and ASC segments including Solaris Health, Physicians Endoscopy, EyeCare Partners, Dental Care Alliance, Surgery Partners, U.S. Urology Partners, GI Alliance, National Spine & Pain Centers and United Surgical Partners International. Speakers will address a variety of topics, including:

The current state of the PPM and ASC industries, including the evolution of the market, transaction terms, critical legal issues and opportunities on the horizon

The latest trends in PPM transactions, with a look at pipeline opportunities, valuations/multiples and evolving sell-side process strategies

Examples of innovation in the ASC industry, such as the rise in de novo ASCs and creative ASC/PPM collaborations

Sessions include:

May 6, 2021 - DAY 1: ASC PROGRAM

STATE OF THE ASC INDUSTRY: PERSPECTIVES FROM LEADERS OF THE TOP ASC MANAGEMENT COMPANIES: This panel of senior leaders from the largest national ASC management companies will offer a "view from the top," featuring their exclusive insights into what's next for the ASC industry and an inside look at their company's latest investment strategies.

ASC TRANSACTION OUTLOOK: THE RACE TOWARDS VALUE CONTINUES: The COVID-19 pandemic and the continued emphasis on value based care has re-emphasized the ASCs essential role in the healthcare delivery system, increasing transactional activity in an already competitive marketplace. Our panelists will provide an outlook on transactional activity in today's ASC industry, with a look at deal terms, pipeline opportunities, and valuations/multiples.

INNOVATIONS IN THE ASC INDUSTRY: This panel will discuss recent innovations that are shaping the future of the ASC industry, including an uptick in de novo ASCs, unique ASC/PPM partnerships, the continued migration of surgical procedures to the outpatient setting, and a fresh look at bundled payments.

May 7, 2021 - DAY 2: PPM PROGRAM

STATE OF THE PPM INDUSTRY: PERSPECTIVES FROM LEADERS OF THE TOP PHYSICIAN PRACTICE MANAGEMENT COMPANIES: CEO's from leading PPM's representing a wide range of specialties will provide their insight, vision and strategies as the stewards of their companies and will address important macro issues including overall physician acceptance of the PPM model, movement towards risk-based contracting and other critical issues that will impact the future success and profitability of PPM's.

PPM BUY-SIDE TRANSACTION OUTLOOK: DEAL VOLUME ACCELERATES: Following a distinct pause in transaction activity initially caused by the acute impact of COVID and continued as a result of uncertainty and issues with valuation, PPM transactions have come roaring back. Our panel of Chief Development Officers from transactionaly active PPMs will discuss current market trends, including deal terms, pipeline opportunities and valuations/multiples, as well as their strategies for getting deals done in today's environment.

PPM SELL-SIDE TRANSACTION OUTLOOK: This panel of active healthcare investment bankers who focus on the PPM industry will discuss the positive impact that COVID had on physicians desire to affiliate with PPMs, evolving sell-side process strategies, and an overall sense of the physician practice market deal terms, including discussions of the hottest physician specialties.

THE PHYSICIANS' PERSPECTIVE FROM THE TOP: Hear from physician leaders who have sold their practices and are now senior executives of a PPM. These panelists will discuss how things have played out relative to their expectations, physician sentiment towards PPMs now that the "honeymoon" is over, and struggles and opportunities for the industry.

PHYSICIAN ALIGNMENT: This panel will discuss the latest strategies to ensure physician alignment and long-term commitment to the PPM. We will address maximizing alignment with both creative compensation arrangements, including the return of profits interest, and with the cutting-edge terms of the practice acquisition transaction.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. PitchBook recently recognized McDermott as the most active firm in healthcare private equity for the fourth consecutive year, handling 41 more healthcare private equity transactions in 2020 than its nearest competitor.

