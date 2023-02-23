McDermott Grows Austin Office with Healthcare Partner

Jay Greathouse Provides Transaction-Focused Services to Dynamic Healthcare Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce Austin-based Jay Greathouse has joined as a partner in the Firm's Healthcare Practice Group. Jay has a broad practice representing for-profit and nonprofit healthcare organizations, as well as healthcare industry investors, in their most significant transactions.

"Texas has seen explosive growth across the healthcare industry over the last few years—including increased development of healthcare facilities, hospitals, health systems and managed care companies," said McDermott's Global Head of Healthcare Jerry Sokol. "This resulted in prioritizing the growth of our healthcare practice in Texas. Jay is a highly skilled deal lawyer leading client teams from this key geographic market, and we're thrilled to welcome him to our team."

"Jay is a natural leader and strongly compliments our growing Austin footprint, particularly at the intersection of healthcare, technology and IP," said Office Managing Partner of the Austin office, Kevin Meek.

Jay works with hospitals, physician groups, ambulatory surgery centers, portfolio companies and private equity firms to execute complex joint ventures, cross-border collaborations and transactions, acquisitions and divestitures. Jay also provides counsel on corporate governance matters for both established and early-stage healthcare companies, advising clients on shareholder disputes, fiduciary duty issues and other boardroom challenges.

"McDermott's best-in-class healthcare platform has always been on my radar," Jay noted. "I am excited to help grow the Firm's healthcare presence in Texas and collaborate with my talented new colleagues across the United States."

Prior to joining McDermott, Jay was a partner at Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP. He received his BS from Texas A&M University and his JD from Washington University School of Law.

Jay is the most recent addition to the Firm's healthcare practice, following the arrivals of Partners Nick Alarif, Alya Sulaiman, Heili Kim and Denise Burke, as well as Counsels Lester Perling and Purnima Boominathan.

McDermott is the nation's leading healthcare law firm and the only healthcare practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Healthcare Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2022. McDermott has also held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

