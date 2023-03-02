McDermott Hosts Top Healthcare Private Equity Dealmakers at HPE Miami 2023

MIAMI, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm McDermott Will & Emery will host its 17th annual health private equity conference, HPE Miami, on March 8-9, 2023, at The Ritz-Carlton on Miami Beach. With more than 1,300 registered attendees, this conference offers unmatched networking and dealmaking opportunities with a top-tier roster of investors, healthcare executives and bankers. The program's panel sessions feature industry leaders who will share valuable insights on the 2023 outlook for health private equity, healthcare investment trends and sector-specific strategies and opportunities.

Attendees will view the following plenary panels from under the beachfront tent:

2023: WTF? | What's the (Winning) Formula?

Healthcare Subsectors: What's Hot & What's Not

Strategies for Closing Healthcare Deals in Current Market Conditions

Fund Liquidity and Co-Investment Solutions

Financing Healthcare Companies in a Challenging Market

Getting Tactical: What Healthcare Investment Bankers Think

Following a networking lunch, attendees will select from various breakout roundtable sessions, including:

Driving Behavioral Health to New Heights

Digital Health Investing: Hot Areas for Innovative Healthcare Delivery

Revolutionizing Healthcare with Value-Based Care

Buyer Beware: The Importance of Due Diligence in Healthcare Transactions

Hot PPM Specialties: Spotlight on Cardiology, Ortho/PT and GI

Tailwinds Impacting the Surge in Pharma Services Investing

The Next Generation of PE and Hospital & Health System Collaboration

Current Issues and Trends in Purchase Agreement Negotiations and Rep & Warranty Insurance

Distressed Investing: Where Are the Opportunities?

Mitigating Risk & Liabilities: Strategies for 100 Days Post-Close and Beyond

Washington Insights: Expected Federal Health Policy and Reimbursement Changes in 2023

Visit the conference webpage for more information.

HPE Miami 2023 is sponsored by Deloitte and ECG Management Consultants, among other leading organizations.

Media are invited to attend HPE Miami under Chatham House Rules. To register as media, please contact Kerri Chace at [email protected].

McDermott is the nation's leading healthcare law firm and the only healthcare practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Healthcare Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019 and 2022. McDermott has also repeatedly held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity.

ABOUT MCDERMOTT

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. Our team works seamlessly across practices and industries to deliver highly effective solutions that propel success. More than 1,400 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery