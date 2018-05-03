McDermott International Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Diebold Nixdorf to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent McDermott International Inc. (NYSE: MDR) will replace Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE: DBD) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Diebold Nixdorf will replace McDermott International in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, May 10. McDermott International is merging with Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions. Post-merger, the combined company will have a market capitalization more representative of the mid-cap market space. Diebold Nixdorf is ranked at the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and is no longer appropriate for that index.
McDermott International provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Sector (GICS) Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Sub-Industry index.
Diebold Nixdorf provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers. Headquartered in North Canton, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Sub-Industry index.
Following is a summary of the change:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 10, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
McDermott
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment &
|
DELETED
|
Diebold Nixdorf
|
Information Technology
|
Technology Hardware,
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 10, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Diebold Nixdorf
|
Information Technology
|
Technology Hardware,
|
DELETED
|
McDermott
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Equipment &
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
