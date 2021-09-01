McDermott Launches Singapore Office as Asia Pacific Client Base Expands

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery has, following Ministry of Law approval, announced today it has established a physical presence in Singapore. The office is based in the Raffles Place area at the heart of Singapore's business district.

McDermott has a thriving client base across the Asia region and sees Singapore as an epicenter for further expansion in Asia Pacific as well as Southeast Asia. In particular, the Firm has significant client relationships in major economies including China, Korea, Indonesia and Japan, and also sees great connectivity for its India practice across APAC and EMEA.

The office will be multi-practice with a comprehensive offering particularly focused on Commercial Transactions, Energy and Infrastructure, M&A, Capital Markets, Technology, Government Investigations/Arbitration and Private Wealth/Tax.

"We have always been ambitious regarding Asia but it was necessary to find a more complete and diversified offering that reflects and connects with the Firm's global strengths," said Michael S. Poulos, McDermott Partner in Charge of Strategy. "It became clear over time that Singapore was the place to establish our hub. We already have strong links between Singapore and US, London and key European offices, as well as having a number of lawyers active in the region, so a team on the ground to complement our existing international offering provides a powerful boost to our growth plans," he explained.

Recent heavyweight hires in international energy and infrastructure, Ignatius Hwang and Merrick White, will be joined by additional team members in the coming weeks to form an international projects and transactional powerhouse.

Hires in other practices areas will commence shortly and the Firm sees opportunities across its leading practices including private client, tax, finance, private equity, M&A, international arbitration and government investigations.

