McDermott Nabs Top Transactions And Private Equity Partners For Growing Restructuring And Insolvency Group With The Addition Of Felicia Perlman & Brad Giordano

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, a leading international law firm, announced that Felicia Perlman and Brad Giordano have joined the Restructuring & Insolvency group as Partners, based in Chicago. Felicia joins as the co-chair of the Restructuring & Insolvency group.

"Felicia and Brad are outstanding lawyers and bring an exceptional skillset that spans industries, from healthcare and energy to financial services and real estate. Our strategy in significantly bolstering our team with Felicia and Brad, along other recent hires who were also leaders at their prior firms, is a direct result of our ongoing conversations with clients. Overall, we're really excited to bring together such great talent as we continue to enhance our world-class capabilities," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Emery.

"McDermott has a strong transactional platform, along with a deep bench. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on the Firm's restructuring capabilities with an emphasis on complex company side engagements," said Felicia Perlman.

"McDermott has a talented team and works with a very sophisticated client base. The strategic growth of the restructuring group, its collaborative culture along with the opportunity to work closely with Felicia, and the entire team, made the decision to join McDermott an easy one," said Brad Giordano.

"Both Brad and Felicia have played key roles in some of the largest and most complex restructuring deals in recent years. Their arrival, along with Jeff Reisner, who joined last week, and Kristin Going, who joined in July, bolsters our already-dynamic insolvency group and demonstrates our commitment to growing the group in Chicago, LA and beyond," said Tim Walsh, co-chair of the Firm's Restructuring & Insolvency group and a New York-based partner.

Felicia represents clients in a variety of complex business reorganizations, debt restructurings and insolvency matters. She has advised debtors, creditors, lenders, investors, sellers, purchasers and other parties in interest in all stages of restructuring transactions, from Chapter 11 reorganizations to out-of-court negotiations, workouts and acquisitions. In addition, she has extensive experience across a wide range of industries, including healthcare.

Brad represents debtors, lender groups, creditors, equity sponsors and strategic investors in all aspects of in-court and out-of-court restructurings. He also advises senior managers and boards of directors on operating in Chapter 11, fiduciary duty considerations and strategic restructuring alternatives. In addition, Brad counsels credit and private equity fund clients in connection with strategic acquisitions or dispositions of distressed assets.

Felicia joins from Skadden Arps and Brad joins from King & Spalding.

