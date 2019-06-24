McDermott Recognized as Top Law Firm for Healthcare

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaffirming its position as the top healthcare advisory practice in the nation, McDermott Will & Emery once again garnered a Tier 1 national ranking from Legal 500. This recognition is a testament to the Firm's commitment to helping healthcare companies evolve and innovate in the industry. McDermott's health industry advisory team's nationally renowned lawyers are helping clients redefine the healthcare landscape through a variety of collaborative transformations, including game-changing transactions worldwide.

"There's never been a more exciting time to be part of the healthcare industry," said Eric Zimmerman, partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "As the leading law firm in this space, we have the privilege to help organizations that are truly upending how people think about and manage their health. We thank our clients and Legal 500 for continuing to recognize the role our exceptional lawyers play in this transformation."

For the eighth year in a row, McDermott earned Tier 1 rankings in two prominent healthcare categories: Service Providers and Insurers. Emphasizing its competitive position in the healthcare space, McDermott was described as "operating on the leading edge of the industry" and as a firm that "stands out for its experience, attention to detail and thoughtful approach to problem-solving."

Legal 500 recognized 12 attorneys at McDermott in healthcare-specific categories, including five individuals who made the "Leading Lawyers" list. Additionally, three were named "Next Generation Lawyers" and one was named to the "Rising Star" list:

Across the firm, McDermott received 153 individual lawyer recommendations, including 46 newly recommended individuals. The full results can be found here.

In addition to McDermott earning top-tier rankings for corporate & transactions, healthcare, tax, and technology & outsourcing, the firm was recognized for its work in dispute resolution, employee benefits & executive compensation, intellectual property, and finance, with secondary rankings. McDermott maintained a Tier 1 ranking in Mergers & Acquisitions: M&A: middle-market ($500m-999) as well as a Tier 1 ranking for US Taxes (contentious). The firm also moved up the ranks to a Tier 1 position in Media, Technology, and Telecoms (outsourcing).

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading healthcare law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

