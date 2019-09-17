McDermott to Host European Health Care Private Equity Leadership Forum 2019

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery will be hosting its second annual European Health Care Private Equity Leadership Forum which will be held on 26 September 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in London.

The Forum is a must-attend event for executives from top management teams, health and life sciences companies and providers, private equity funds, family offices, investment banks and other major industry players.

"We are very excited to be hosting the second edition of our landmark health event. As the health care private equity market is moving at a great speed, with soaring volumes of transactions and increasingly complex international deals, a forum like this is the perfect venue to discuss transactional and regulatory issues impacting the market," said Hamid Yunis, McDermott's London Managing Partner and the head of the Firm's London Healthcare Practice Group.

"This session is even more important and timely for investors in this space given the array of regulatory and reimbursement developments across Europe as well as the current uncertainties caused by Brexit," said Sharon Lamb, a London-based partner in McDermott's Health Practice Group.

Over 20 senior speakers including industry experts from Steward Health Care International, UHHS/Cygnet Health, Candesic, Alliance Medical, McKinsey, HealthCatalyst, alongside Apposite Capital, Apax Partners, Aretex Capital Partners, GHO Capital, G Square Capital and Five Arrows/Rothschild, and McDermott partners, will discuss the innovative collaborations and trends that are transforming the European and international healthcare markets.

The agenda will focus on:

What is driving deals in the European and international healthcare markets

Key trends and developments in life sciences and pharma

Reimbursement and regulatory changes

How innovation, data and digital health are transforming the market

How consolidation is affecting the healthcare industry

How a no-deal Brexit will impact the healthcare sector and future investments

The dinner speaker will be Alastair Campbell, a writer, communicator and strategist best known for his role as former British Prime Minister Tony Blair's spokesperson, press secretary and Downing Street's Director of Communications and Strategy.

For the full agenda and complete list of speakers, please click here. For live event updates, please follow us at #EUROHPEFORUM.

The event is open to the media with advanced registration and is not for direction attribution. To register, please contact Emilia Byrne at ebyrne@mwe.com or +44 207 570 1424.

McDermott Will & Emery is a leading global healthcare law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

