McDermott Will & Emery Acquires Farragut Square Group

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Emery, the leading health care law firm, announced today that they have acquired Farragut Square Group, a premier health care research and advisory firm. Farragut's regulatory and reimbursement experts will join McDermott+Consulting, the firm's policy, lobbying and data analytics health care consultancy.

This combination brings together two highly complementary businesses to create the foremost data-driven health care and life sciences consultancy and provide real synergies for clients. The more comprehensive McDermottPlus will bring a full suite of policy advisory services backed by deep domain expertise ranging from medtech and life sciences to health care services on one platform.

"The health care universe is constantly changing and we're committed to helping our clients move faster and stay ahead of the curve," said McDermott Will & Emery Chairman, Ira Coleman. "Extending our range of services in this important industry allows us to support our clients in new and innovative ways that best suit their needs. We are proud to be the top health law firm, but our greatest satisfaction comes from delivering unmatched excellence to our clients, making their lives easier and their organizations even more successful."

"We're also excited to bring these expanded capabilities to market with a like-minded partner," said Ira. "We've worked with Brian Fortune and Alina DiDonato's team for years. We are truly excited to showcase our new industry-leading talents."

"The bigger, stronger McDermottPlus will provide a broader array of clients with the advice required to navigate today's dynamic and complex health care environment. Whether clients are seeking to understand or influence federal health policy, our diverse experience uniquely equips us to help them evaluate and meet a full range of business challenges," said Eric Zimmerman, McDermottPlus Principal and global head of McDermott Will & Emery's Health Industry Advisory Group.

"Today's news demonstrates our deep commitment to providing best-in-class regulatory, reimbursement and payment advice to private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, banks, lenders and corporations. By intentionally choosing to partner with the most respected data-driven authority in health services and products in the Washington policy world, we've created a first-of-its-kind, unmatched health care advisory platform. Together, we can provide continuity throughout the pre-to-post-acquisition transaction process, both buy and sell side, with data-backed analytics that enhance our already market-leading diligence reports, medical audit capabilities and payer strategy work," shared Farragut Square Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Alina DiDonato.

"Health care is and will remain one of the largest areas of private investment, growth and innovation in the economy—and nobody understands the complexities of payment and policy, coding and compliance, and quality and value like the newly combined McDermott and Farragut teams," said Brian Fortune, Co-Founder, and President, Farragut Square Group. "McDermottPlus is now better positioned than ever to help clients to turn uncertainty into predictability, and complexity into clarity."

Whether clients are looking for a 'one-stop' provider or they want to utilize specific services, McDermottPlus offers a nimble and focused platform designed to meet their needs in the ever-changing health care universe.

McDermottPlus core services now include:

Policy analysis and prognostication

Advisory diligence and reimbursement, payment and policy trend analysis

Lobbying and advocacy

Data analytics

Regulatory and legislative risk assessment

Commercial payer coverage, surveys, rate trends, benefit structure and design guidance

Coding and pricing strategy and implementation

Medical audit suite of billing coding and compliance services

About McDermott

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory Group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity since 2017.

McDermott Will & Emery partners with leaders around the world to fuel missions, knock down barriers and shape markets. With more than 20 locations on three continents, our team works seamlessly across practices, industries and geographies to deliver highly effective—and often unexpected—solutions that propel success. More than 1,100 lawyers strong, we bring our personal passion and legal prowess to bear in every matter for our clients and the people they serve.

About McDermottPlus

McDermottPlus exclusively serves the health industry with one-stop policy and lobbying services supported by data analytics and reimbursement, coding, coverage and quality reporting knowledge. When clients are faced with legislative and regulatory obstacles that challenge their market objectives, business operations and opportunities, McDermottPlus provides sound health policy and advocacy solutions.

About Farragut Square Group

Farragut Square Group is a healthcare research and advisory firm with offices in Washington, DC and in New York City. Farragut works with private equity sponsors, their portfolio companies, management teams, bankers, lenders, healthcare corporations and public investors helping them gain clarity and confidence around regulatory, reimbursement, payment and medical audit risk. We are the authority in predictive diligence for institutional investors and their platform companies, helping them execute deal strategy and achieve expansion plans.

We focus on mission critical, difficult to predict diligence honing in on government payers and insurers within our reimbursement work or specific codes within our medical audit unit, to predict and guide processes to help ensure that deals get done correctly and won't leave clients unnecessarily exposed.

SOURCE McDermott Will & Emery

Related Links

http://www.mwe.com

