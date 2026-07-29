McDermott Will & Schulte accelerates New York private capital growth with the return of Blackstone managing director Jonathan Feiler

Jonathan brings senior operating, in-house and private practice experience to further strengthen the firm's private capital platform.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Schulte today announced that Jonathan Feiler has joined the Firm as a partner in its Transactions Practice Group in New York. Jonathan, a Blackstone managing director, rejoins the firm where he began his career, bringing a rare mix of private funds, senior operating, and in-house leadership experience. His return further strengthens McDermott's investment funds platform as the firm continues to expand its private capital capabilities.

Jonathan previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director of Blackstone's Multi-Strategy Investing platform, helping oversee the growth, product development and operation of a multi-billion-dollar investment business. His arrival follows the recent appointment of Robert Rizzo as Global Co-Head of the Private Equity Group, underscoring the firm's sustained focus on building its private capital portfolio of work in New York following the 2025 combination with Schulte Roth & Zabel.

"Jonathan's experience at Blackstone gives him unique insight into the challenges and opportunities that asset managers face every day—and it's that added edge that we're delighted to bring to our clients," said Ira Coleman, Chair of McDermott Will & Schulte. "We're thrilled to welcome him home."

"Jonathan brings a perspective that's genuinely difficult to replicate—years of advising alternative asset managers with senior operating, legal and compliance leadership at Blackstone," said Harris Siskind, Global Head of the Transactions Practice Group. "That background deepens our ability to deliver practical, commercially focused advice across the full investment funds lifecycle and reinforces our commitment to clients throughout the private capital ecosystem."

"Returning to the firm as part of McDermott Will & Schulte is especially meaningful," Jonathan said. "I started my legal career with Schulte in the investment management group, and I have enormous respect for the lawyers, clients and culture that made it a destination funds practice. The combination with McDermott has created an exceptional platform for serving the evolving needs of alternative asset managers, and I'm excited to bring my experience as both outside counsel and a senior operating executive to a team with the scale, ambition and collaborative spirit to help clients navigate increasingly sophisticated investment products and businesses."

Jonathan advises alternative asset managers on fund formation structuring and investment vehicle design, capital formation, governance, regulatory compliance and the operation of sophisticated investment businesses. Drawing on his experience in senior operating, legal and compliance roles at Blackstone, as well as his roots in the Firm's investment management practice, Jonathan brings a distinctive commercial perspective to advising alternative asset managers.

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SOURCE McDermott Will & Schulte