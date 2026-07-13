McDermott Will & Schulte names leading private equity dealmaker Robert Rizzo Global Co-Head of its Private Equity Group

A marquee hire as McDermott's private equity platform and New York presence surge

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Rizzo is joining McDermott Will & Schulte as Global Co-Head of the Private Equity Group—a headline addition that pairs top-tier sponsor leadership with the firm's fast-growing private equity practice and its dominant New York footprint.

Joining from Weil, Gotshal & Manges, Rob brings more than 22 years of experience advising private equity sponsors. Rob arrives at a period of industry-leading growth for McDermott in New York, where the firm has expanded its footprint roughly tenfold over the past decade and risen into the city's ten largest — a trajectory that accelerated with the 2025 combination that created McDermott Will & Schulte. The firm recently unveiled a two-building Midtown campus spanning One Vanderbilt and a trophy tower at 343 Madison Avenue — a connected hub at the center of the global private capital ecosystem. Rob's appointment plants a flag there: top-tier private equity leadership to match a presence built for it.

"Private equity is one of our most important power alleys—it's where we're investing, leading and winning, and Rob is a testament to our approach," said Ira Coleman, Chair of McDermott Will & Schulte. "He's built relationships at the highest and most challenging funds in private equity work, and he has the platform-building mindset that will continue to elevate our service offerings. Just as important, he's a natural fit for our culture: collaborative, ambitious, and people-first."

"The market for sponsor-side talent has never been more competitive, and we are thrilled for Rob to join us," said Harris Siskind, Global Head of the Transactions Practice Group. "He gives private equity sponsor clients direct access to the full breadth of the firm — M&A, financing, tax, regulatory — and the seniority to bring it together on the deals that matter most. That integrated firepower sets our practice apart, particularly in this shifting environment."

"I've watched McDermott build an undeniably broad private equity practice, in New York and beyond, and I could not be more excited to boost the incredible momentum the firm has across the board in private equity. What drew me here was the combination of attorneys with creative and commercial deal acumen, a cross-border and genuinely collaborative culture, and the firm's ambition to be the preeminent destination practice for private equity sponsors," said Rob. "New York is the center of gravity for financial markets, full stop, and we have the infrastructure, the team, the ambition and the drive to compete at the very top in New York, the rest of the United States, Europe and beyond. I'm excited to join leadership of this group and continue building something truly exceptional for our clients."

Specifically, Rob advises private equity sponsors and funds, along with related businesses and asset managers, across the investment lifecycle and on the most consequential deals of the past two decades. His practice spans the full range of private equity fund transactions, including leveraged buyouts, mergers and acquisitions, independent sponsor transactions, growth equity investments, recapitalizations, complex carve-outs, fund raising, employee issues, divestitures, SPACs, and a variety of cross-border initiatives.

Now more than ever, sponsors look for counsel who can advise with the type of commercial judgment and practical solutions-oriented approach that Rob is known to bring to high-stakes situations.

About McDermott Will & Schulte

Leading organizations turn to global law firm McDermott Will & Schulte for a better way to address legal challenges, connect with those at the forefront, and drive stronger outcomes. Working across more than 20 offices globally, our 1,700+ lawyers act on data-driven insights, deep relationships, and unmatched industry experience to deliver on our commitment of Always Better.

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SOURCE McDermott Will & Schulte