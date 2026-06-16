McDermott Will & Schulte doubles down on New York with landmark Midtown campus

Expansion cements firm's position at the center of global private capital and high-stakes legal work

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott Will & Schulte announced the next visionary move and major expansion of its New York platform with the development of a connected, two-building campus in Midtown Manhattan, extending to the trophy property at 343 Madison Avenue while building on its existing presence at One Vanderbilt.

The firm has signed a lease for approximately 150,000 square feet at BXP's 343 Madison Avenue. The firm will occupy floors 31 through 37 of the 930,000-square-foot premier workplace, which is currently under construction and will provide direct access to Grand Central Terminal's Madison Concourse between 44th and 45th Streets.

Positioned as an icon in the skyline, the new campus underscores McDermott's continued commitment to the world's premier market for sophisticated legal work. The move follows the firm's powerhouse merger with Schulte Roth & Zabel and comes amid rapid growth in McDermott's New York presence, where it has increased its footprint tenfold over the past decade and recently rose into the top 10 largest firms in the city.

"New York sits at the heart of this combination and remains the best market in the world for high-end legal work," said Ira Coleman, Chairman of McDermott Will & Schulte. "This move says a lot about who we are: bold, fast-moving and focused on building the strongest possible platform for our clients and our people."

McDermott's real estate vision highlights its broader strategy to build a truly great law firm, reinforcing its position as the destination for talent and a trusted partner to the world's leading businesses.

"We love being out front, and this expansion is another way we're positioning our firm for what's next," Ira noted. "We are redefining what a modern law firm can be by combining innovation, scale and client focus in a vibrant, technology-enabled campus. Our model is agile by design: it brings people together to share ideas, create solutions and adapt quickly as our clients' needs evolve. It's also how we continue to build an iconic brand that reaches beyond the traditional boundaries of the legal profession."

Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox, the 46-story tower will feature a hospitality-driven amenity program, including a double-height client club with indoor and outdoor spaces, terraces, and sweeping Midtown views. Additional amenities include a lobby café, bicycle storage, cabanas, showers, and specialty floors with private terraces and enhanced ceiling heights. The building is designed to support a variety of workplace needs while delivering market-leading sustainability through a fully electric design with zero on-site combustion and a high-efficiency outside air system.

McDermott's presence will feature more than 330 offices, spanning seven floors with versatile conference facilities, and a large outdoor terrace, creating a high-performance environment for both colleagues and clients. The firm expects to begin occupying the new space in October 2029.

"McDermott Will & Schulte's decision to establish a major presence at 343 Madison Avenue reflects a broader trend we continue to see among industry leaders: a willingness to make long-term investments in workplaces that support growth, attract top talent and strengthen client relationships. 343 Madison was conceived to deliver exactly that—a next-generation workplace in one of the most connected and strategically important business districts in the world," said Hilary Spann, Executive Vice President, New York Region, BXP. "We are delighted to welcome McDermott and to play a role in the firm's next chapter in New York."

In addition, the firm will strengthen its presence at One Vanderbilt by taking over another floor and constructing more offices across its existing space, resulting in 175 new offices by June 2027.

Together, the two locations, linked through Grand Central Terminal, will function as a single, integrated campus to enhance efficiency and add meaningful capacity to support the firm's continued growth in New York.

About McDermott Will & Schulte

Leading organizations turn to global law firm McDermott Will & Schulte for a better way to address legal challenges, connect with those at the forefront, and drive stronger outcomes. Working across more than 20 offices globally, our 1,700+ lawyers act on data-driven insights, deep relationships, and unmatched industry experience to deliver on our commitment of Always Better.

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SOURCE McDermott Will & Schulte