McDermott's Health and Life Sciences Team Garners Top Honors in Legal 500 United States 2018

Praising McDermott as "easily the best firm to work with" in the health care field, Legal 500 described the Health Care team as a "top-notch group" with "attention to detail and excellent organizational abilities that allows for clear and strong guidance."

"We continue to be honored by the Tier 1 recognition from Legal 500 – especially since it reinforces our deep commitment to delivering superior results for our clients," said Stephen W. Bernstein, partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "We are fortunate to share our personal passion for the advancement of health care with the leaders in the field who are making change happen every day. We are honored to be aligned with their organizations and to contribute to their success."

In the Healthcare-specific categories – Health Insurers, Service Providers, and Life Sciences – Legal 500 specifically recognized 18 McDermott attorneys for their superior client work, with five noted as a "Leading Lawyer." The recognized attorneys are:

In total, Legal 500 recognized 49 McDermott attorneys leading a variety of health-focused matters in multiple ranking categories, including Finance: Not-for-profit, Intellectual Property: Patent Litigation, and Media, Technology and Telecoms: Cyber Law.

McDermott's Litigation Practice, which Legal 500 specifically commended for its "expertise in the healthcare space," was also highlighted in the Dispute Resolution: General Commercial Disputes and Dispute Resolution: Corporate Investigations and White-Collar Criminal Defense categories. Ten attorneys with experience leading health-focused matters were noted, including:

McDermott is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, US News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. In 2017, McDermott took the top spot in PitchBook's 2017 League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity.

For full Legal 500 US firm and all lawyer recommendations, client feedback and editorial, please click here.

About McDermott Will & Emery

McDermott Will & Emery is a premier international law firm with a diversified business practice. Numbering more than 1,000 lawyers, we have offices in Boston, Brussels, Chicago, Dallas, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Houston, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Milan, Munich, New York, Orange County, Paris, Seoul, Silicon Valley and Washington, DC. Further extending our reach into Asia, we have a strategic alliance with MWE China Law Offices in Shanghai.

About The Legal 500

The Legal 500 Series is widely acknowledged as the world's largest legal referral guide, extending to over 100 jurisdictions worldwide. The Legal 500 guide places emphasis on teams rather than individuals, with rankings organized into a single national ranking. The principal aim of the Legal 500 is to provide a snapshot of the market based on assessment of the overall strength and depth of a practice group. The Legal 500 is an independent guide, and recommendations are made purely on merit.

