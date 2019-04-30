McDermott's Health Practice Awarded Only National Band 1 Ranking From Chambers USA

CHICAGO, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery has earned a national Band 1 ranking in the Healthcare category in the 2019 edition of Chambers USA – the only firm to achieve this level. Additionally, for the second consecutive year the Health team garnered Band 1 state and city-level rankings for its Health practices in California, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts and Washington, DC. With this year's national Band 1 placement, McDermott marks a decade in the top spot in this category and is the only firm to hold this distinction.

"This honor is a true reflection of our passion for helping our clients re-invent the health care industry," said Eric Zimmerman, partner and Global Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "We thank our clients and Chambers for recognizing our creativity, client-service and dedication."

Chambers continued to praise McDermott as a "Well-established and highly respected healthcare powerhouse," whose "large and impressively versatile team offers well-honed expertise in all areas of healthcare law, including data privacy matters, government investigations and a wide range of issues affecting health insurers." Clients similarly regarded McDermott as "the preeminent national healthcare firm," with "great resources and talented individuals."

All told, 29 McDermott health lawyers received rankings from Chambers USA, with 10 recognized in both their home state and nationally. Firm partners in this group include:

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health care law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US, and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. McDermott has held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity since 2017.

Click here for full details about the Firm's rankings and editorial commentary or visit Chambers USA.

