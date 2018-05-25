McDermott's Health Practice Garners Top National Ranking from Chambers USA for Ninth Year Running

Chambers praised McDermott's Health Industry Advisory practice as a "Well-established and highly respected healthcare powerhouse," whose "Large and impressively versatile team offers well-honed expertise in all areas of healthcare law, including data privacy matters, government investigations and a wide range of issues affecting health insurers." Clients were similarly impressed: "The team is very professional and provides a high level of client service; the firm has met and exceeded all of our expectations."

"It's an honor to again receive the Band 1 accolade from Chambers USA," said Stephen W. Bernstein, partner and International Head of McDermott's Health Industry Advisory Group. "This recognition reflects the investments our team makes to understand our clients' business and our commitment to helping make real progress toward their business goals. It's gratifying to have them validate our value, and we are excited to continue delivering superior service on their behalf."

All told, 29 of McDermott's health lawyers received rankings from Chambers USA, nine of whom were recognized in both their home state and nationally. Firm partners in this group include Stephen W. Bernstein, Bernadette M. Broccolo, Ira Coleman, Gary Scott Davis, Eric B. Gordon, Christopher M. Jedrey, James F. Owens, Michael W. Peregrine, and Eric Zimmerman.

McDermott is the nation's leading healthcare law firm. The Health Industry Advisory group is the only health practice to receive Tier 1 national rankings from all major legal directories. This includes Chambers USA, which also awarded McDermott with "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013 and 2017. The Firm recently hosted the 2018 Physician Practice Management and ASC Symposium, the premiere event for Physician Practice Management and Ambulatory Surgical Center leaders to explore critical industry issues. McDermott also took the top spot in PitchBook's 2017 League Tables as the most active firm for health care private equity.

Click here for full details about the Firm's rankings and Editorial commentary or visit Chambers USA.

