McDermott's Health Practice Launches in Atlanta with Partner, Counsel Additions

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery announced today that Phillip Street joined as partner and Craig Smith as counsel in its Health Practice Group. Both join McDermott's rapidly growing Atlanta office from King & Spalding LLP.

"We couldn't be more excited to add these widely-known and highly-respected health law attorneys to our bench, and to be building up our new Atlanta presence," Eric Zimmerman, global chair of McDermott's Health Practice Group, said. "Phillip and Craig are not only among the country's leading lawyers for hospital and health system transactions, but they also possess unique experience and insight into the Southeastern U.S. healthcare market."

Mike Poulos, McDermott's Head of Strategy, added: "Our Global Health Practice has been at the vanguard of the industry for more than a decade and we are committed to continued growth of our offerings. Phillip and Craig join our existing roster of leading practitioners and immediately strengthen our strong position in Atlanta."

Phillip is a seasoned industry operator with over 30 years of experience in helping organizations develop and execute strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures. His insights into the regulatory and business issues that arise during healthcare collaborations make him a valued partner to, among others, providers, clinically integrated networks, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, private equity investors and research consortiums working to drive healthcare innovation through novel transactions. His tax experience also provides him with a unique perspective among healthcare dealmakers.

"I'm thrilled to join McDermott – a Firm that offers a top-tier health brand, full-service health transactions capabilities and a commitment to ambitious growth," Philip noted. "I'm looking forward to leveraging this superb platform to support my clients."

Craig is also a deeply experienced transactional and corporate lawyer and represents all types of clients in the healthcare and life sciences space in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, business and regulatory matters (including for-profit and non-profit hospitals and health systems), physician groups, practice management companies, clinically integrated networks, continuing care retirement communities, home health and hospice providers and clinical research organizations. He also has extensive experience in a variety of financing matters, including commercial lending and bond, private equity and venture capital transactions.

McDermott Will & Emery is the nation's leading health law firm and is the only health practice to receive top national rankings from U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms," Chambers USA, The Legal 500 US and Law360. The practice was also recognized by Chambers as "Health Team of the Year" in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019. McDermott has also held the top spot in PitchBook's League Tables as the most active firm for healthcare private equity since 2017.

