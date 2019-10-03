McDermott's Innovation Summit Focuses On Leading Hospital And Health Systems Investments In Innovations

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international law firm McDermott Will & Emery is hosting its first Hospital & Health Systems Innovation Summit on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Lotte New York Palace.

The Innovation Summit will facilitate discussions among hospital and health system innovation leaders, including c-suite executives, in-house counsel and other healthcare leaders regarding business, regulatory, compliance and legal challenges they face when navigating innovation efforts within their system.

"Hospitals and health systems are spurring innovation efforts to accelerate improvement to patient care and services. This forum will give hospital and health system leaders the insights needed to anticipate and address business, transactional and regulatory issues in connection with these novel arrangements and investments," said Kerrin Slattery, co-chair of the summit and a Chicago-based partner.

"Although hospitals and health systems and academic medical centers have been pivotal participants in research and development for years, the landscaping is now shifting. Health systems and medical centers are forming venture funds to facilitate investments and getting directly involved with startup companies to not only license out technology for outside development but to remain intimately involved in the full life cycle of product and service development," said Kristian Werling, co-chair of the summit and co-chair of the Firm's Life Sciences Practice, based in Chicago.

"These types of investments require a new skill-set and an understanding of how these investments can play out, both for good and for bad," Kristian said.

Panel topics will include:

A look at the evolution of innovation centers, including the opportunities, challenges and strategies related to innovation center development, infrastructure and investments

Approaches for developing successful investment structures, including an understanding of venture-style investments and startups

What you need to know about data collaborations, including the legal and regulatory issues unique to patient, clinical and third party data

Diligence strategies at every stage of a company's life cycle, and strategies for risk assessment and deal terms

Key governance best practices and planning considerations for the board

Lessons learned from innovation investment arrangements, including preparing for the unexpected, and exit strategies Additional McDermott lawyers hosting the event will be Stephen Bernstein, co-chair of the Firm's Life Sciences Practice and co-leader of the Firm's Digital Health affinity group, and Michael Peregrine, who is a regular Forbes.com contributor on governance concerns.

