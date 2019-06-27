McDevitt Joins Parsons as Senior Director of External Communications

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) is pleased to announce that Bryce McDevitt has joined the company as Senior Director of External Communications. In this role, he will focus on enhancing Parsons' reputation and competitive status by leading and executing media and public relations strategies that increase the corporation's brand awareness.

"Bryce's media strategy experience will help our customers and investors understand the value of Parsons' technology-enabled solutions that enhance and transform our nation’s operations and assets," said Virginia Grebbien, Parsons Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. McDevitt brings 10 years of experience in public relations, marketing, advertising, and communications strategy. He most recently served as Director of Marketing Communications with Northrop Grumman Mission Systems, leading the sector’s external branding and marketing strategy. Previously, he held roles of escalating responsibility within Northrop Grumman, focusing primarily on the media relations and external positioning of large global and domestic business captures.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts in public relations and journalism from Villanova University and a Master of Public Relations and Corporate Communications from Georgetown University.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software products to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities, physical infrastructure, and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter, and more interconnected world. For more about Parsons, visit parsons.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

