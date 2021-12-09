McDonald Hopkins adds experienced executive compensation and benefits attorney Elliot Raff to Chicago office

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliot Raff has joined the Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins, adding more than 30 years of experience to the firm's tax and benefits team and executive compensation and governance practice, from a career that includes nearly a decade holding senior in-house legal positions at major U.S. companies and as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Labor.

Raff comes to McDonald Hopkins from the Washington, D.C. office of Keightley & Ashner, where he was senior counsel for compensation and benefits. While there, he participated in all aspects of ERISA Title IV practice, including the advice on ARPA funding relief, plan funding strategies, distress terminations, PBGC audits and PBGC FOIA requests.

"Elliot brings a wealth of experience to the Firm," said Jim Stief, Chair of the McDonald Hopkins Business Law Department. "Including his work as an in-house attorney and consultant, Elliot has advised clients and employers on all types of employee benefits and executive compensation matters."

Raff's work in-house includes experience at Bristol Myers Squibb Company in New Jersey, where he was Senior Corporate Counsel for Benefits; the Sears Holding Corporation, where he was Assistant General Counsel for Executive Compensation and Benefits; and Curcio Webb in Deer Park, Ill., where he was Chief Compliance Officer.

Raff's early work in government and private practice includes time as a trial attorney for the Office of the Solicitor General at the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington D.C.

Raff earned his J.D. from the University of Wisconsin and has a B.A. from Cornell University. He is licensed to practice in the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois, where he is limited in-house and Rule 705 Admissions on Motion application is pending.

Raff can be reached at 312-642-6027 or [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

