McDonald Hopkins Cybersecurity Attorney Named to National Black Lawyers' Top 40 Under 40

DETROIT, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Lawyers organization has selected Sean Bowen to its Top 40 Under 40 list for the state of Michigan, recognizing the McDonald Hopkins attorney for his exemplary legal representation in the areas of data privacy and cybersecurity.

"Sean is a talented, dedicated member of our team whose legal and technical knowledge elevates the services we provide to clients," said James Giszczak , Co-President of McDonald Hopkins and Co-Chair of the Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. "His recognition by a professional, national organization is well deserved."

The National Black Lawyers celebrates legal excellence and promotes attorneys as subject matter experts. Its 40 Under 40 lists recognize black attorneys from each state who are under the age of 40 and have an outstanding reputation among their peers, the judiciary, and the public. Membership is by invitation only and is based on current member referrals and independent research.

A former attorney for the New York City law department and a U.S. Army veteran, Sean advises clients on how to prevent and respond to cybersecurity incidents. He is skilled at managing ransomware attacks and email compromises and regularly coordinates forensic investigations. Sean also handles media and third-party communications with regulators, represents clients in connection with government investigations, and counsels clients on state data protection and breach notification laws. He is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the U.S., which is the gold standard certification for information privacy professionals.

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 170 attorneys and 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com .

